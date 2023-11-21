Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
21-Nov-23 03:23 PM IST
Highlights
- Being held from November 20-26, 2023 at all Renault India dealerships
- Includes complimentary vehicle check-up
- Customers can also avail of discounts on parts, labour and accessories
Renault India has announced a nationwide after-sales service initiative called the ‘Renault Winter Camp’ from November 20th to 26th, 2023. This week-long camp will be held across all Renault dealership facilities in the country.
Also read: New Renault Twingo Concept Previews An All-Electric Retro Hatchback Due In 2026
“At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Winter Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging winter season,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India.
The service camp will offer all Renault owners a complementary comprehensive vehicle examination by qualified technicians as well as discounts and benefits on various parts, accessories, and services. These include 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent off on certain accessories, and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges. Additionally, MyRenault loyalty program members can avail an additional 5 per cent off on parts and accessories.
Also Read: Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
Other offers include a 10 per cent discount on extended warranty through Renault Secure and Renault Assist roadside assistance.
The company says that its dealerships will also organise fun activities for visiting customers replete with assured gifts.
Also Read: Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
The company says Renault Winter Camp has consistently seen a strong response from Indian customers over the years.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Renault Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16939 second ago
The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.
-12169 second ago
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
-2312 second ago
Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December
-1507 second ago
Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter
41 minutes ago
Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.
1 hour ago
Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.
2 hours ago
Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.
2 hours ago
The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship
2 hours ago
Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.
3 hours ago
The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team
3 days ago
The Renault Twingo EV prototype is heavily inspired by the first-gen Twingo from the 1990s and will be designed and developed by the company's new Ampere subsidiary.
12 days ago
The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.
24 days ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
26 days ago
Renault will launch 8 new models by 2027 as part of a global product offensive. This will include a new SUV for the Indian market.
1 month ago
Renault, the French car manufacturer is currently working on all-new subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The upcoming subcompact SUV is internally codenamed as HBC, which has been spotted doing rounds on the Indian roads amidst lockdown. The company was expected to unveil the product at this year's Auto Expo, which didn't happen eventually. After failed attempts with Captur and Pulse, the carmaker is now eyeing for volume space with an all-new product. It was also expected that the subcompact SUV would be launched in India by mid-2020. As of now, there is no official timeline confirmed by the company yet.