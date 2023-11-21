Login

Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp

The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

21-Nov-23 03:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Being held from November 20-26, 2023 at all Renault India dealerships
  • Includes complimentary vehicle check-up
  • Customers can also avail of discounts on parts, labour and accessories

Renault India has announced a nationwide after-sales service initiative called the ‘Renault Winter Camp’ from November 20th to 26th, 2023. This week-long camp will be held across all Renault dealership facilities in the country. 

 

Also read: New Renault Twingo Concept Previews An All-Electric Retro Hatchback Due In 2026
 

“At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Winter Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging winter season,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India.

The service camp will offer all Renault owners a complementary comprehensive vehicle examination by qualified technicians as well as discounts and benefits on various parts, accessories, and services. These include 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent off on certain accessories, and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges. Additionally, MyRenault loyalty program members can avail an additional 5 per cent off on parts and accessories.

 

Also Read: Renault Announces 8 New Global Models; 3 Are Likely To Come To India
 

Other offers include a 10 per cent discount on extended warranty through Renault Secure and Renault Assist roadside assistance. 

 

The company says that its dealerships will also organise fun activities for visiting customers replete with assured gifts.

 

Also Read: Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force

 

The company says Renault Winter Camp has consistently seen a strong response from Indian customers over the years.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

