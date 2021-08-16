Renault Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 90,000 In August 2021; Introduces Scrappage Benefits

Renault India has rolled out a bunch of special discounts and benefits across its model line-up, in August 2021. This month, the French carmaker is offering benefits up to Rs. 90,000, in addition to loyalty bonuses and corporate discounts on cars, which vary according to each model. In fact, Renault India has also introduced the 'Buy Now, Pay In 2022' scheme for select models, offering an EMI holiday of up to six months. Of course, all these offers are applicable on cars that are bought before August 31, 2021.

The Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster are eligible for special benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage programme

Interestingly, from August 2021, Renault is also offering special benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 under its R.E.Li.V.E scrappage programme. The carmaker has partnered with CERO Recycling for this programme, and customers can scrap their old two-wheeler or four-wheeler, get a fair scrap valuation and use them to get benefits on the purchase of a new Renault Kwid, Triber or Duster.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid Neotech edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme with Zanskar blue and silver colour options

In August, the Renault Kwid is offered with benefits up to Rs. 50,000 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala, whereas customers from other parts of India will get benefits up to Rs. 40,000 on the entry-level hatchback. These offers include a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively, in addition to exchange benefit of up to Rs. 20 000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. Eligible customers can and get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 10 000. Renault is also offering a 'Buy Now, Pay In 2022' scheme with the Kwid, which corresponds to an EMI holiday of 6 months from the date of disbursal of the loan.

Renault Triber

Renault is offering different benefits for the 2020 and 2021 model year Triber MPV. Customers buying the 2020 model year Triber in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala can get benefits up to Rs. 70,000. Whereas the same for the rest of India stands at Rs. 60,000. These include cash benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 25 000, and loyalty benefits of Rs. 10 000.

Both the 2020 MY and 2021 MY Renault Triber are eligible for an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 10 000

Customers buying the 2021 model year Triber, will get benefits up to Rs. 60,000 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala, and up to Rs. 50 000 across the rest of India. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively, along with other benefits like exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25 000 and loyalty benefits of Rs. 10 000.

Be it the 2020 MY or 2021 MY Triber, eligible customers can and get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 10 000, along with the 'Buy Now, Pay In 2022' offer similar to the Kwid.

Renault Duster

Eligible customers can also get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 30 000.

Renault is offering benefits up to Rs. 90,000 on the Duster to customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala, whereas the same for customers in other parts of India is up to 65,000. Benefits for customers in the aforementioned four states include - exchange bonus of Rs. 40 000, a cash discount of Rs. 35 000, and loyalty benefit of up to Rs. 15 000. The same for customers in other parts of India include - exchange benefit of Rs. 30 000, a cash discount of Rs. 20 000, and loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 15 000. In both cases, eligible customers can also get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 30 000.

Renault Kiger

There are not cash discounts on the new Renault Kiger, but eligible customers can and get a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10 000, and the 'Buy Now, Pay In 2022' offer is also available. Also, customers putting up their existing Renault car for exchange will get an additional loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000.