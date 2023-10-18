Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Revolt Motors has introduced the RV400 ‘India Blue’ Cricket edition. This special edition of the electric bike features a glossy blue finish, likened to the jersey of the Indian cricket team, which sets it apart from the standard model. The Cricket Special Edition of this electric motorcycle pays tribute to the sport and has been tailored for cricket enthusiasts.

The price of the India Blue edition is Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers can now benefit from a festive discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. This means that customers can purchase this edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.40 lakh, which includes the cost of the charger. Moreover, as the India Blue edition is a limited-edition model, Revolt mentioned availability will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers interested in booking the RV400 India Blue can do so by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or their nearest authorised dealership.

The RV400 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3 kWh battery and a 5 kW motor, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 85 kmph. The bike is equipped with a USD fork, a monoshock, front and rear disc brakes, and has a claimed range of 150 km. Charging the battery from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 4.5 hours, as stated by the manufacturer.

Revolt Motors came under the ownership of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. in November 2022. In recent developments, Revolt's RV400 electric bikes are now available for purchase on Flipkart. Leveraging Flipkart's extensive reach, customer insights, and online marketplace expertise, Revolt aims to provide a seamless buying experience for its electric bike customers. Furthermore, the RV400 was integrated into the Kochi Police Department's fleet in June 2023.