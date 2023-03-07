Rolls-Royce Reveals One-Off Haute Couture-Inspired Phantom Syntopia

Rolls-Royce has teamed up with fashion designer Iris van Herpen to create a new one-off Phantom claimed to be the most technically complex bespoke Phantom yet. Called the Phantom Syntopia, the one-off model is based on the Phantom Extended (long-wheelbase) and has taken the company about 4 years to complete. The one-off Rolls Royce features unique paintwork as well as a one-off hand-crafted 3D starry night headliner and more.

“Building on two decades of joint undertakings with the world’s most celebrated design houses, artists, horologists and jewellers, Phantom Syntopia secures Phantom’s standing as the ultimate blank canvas for Bespoke personalisation. In collaborating with internationally renowned designer and Haute Couturière Iris van Herpen, we once again redraw the boundaries of innovation, craftsmanship and Bespoke possibility; not just for a motor car but across the wider luxury sector,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Starting with the exterior, the Phantom Extended gets a unique Iridescent Magnetism paint finish. Rolls-Royce says that it developed a one-off Liquid Noir paint for the one-off creation that is iridescent in sunlight revealing undertones of purple, blue, magenta and gold based on the viewing angle. The company says this was created by using a unique mirror-like pigment offering colour-shifting properties over a base layer of black. Furthermore, Rolls-Royce said that the company also specially developed a new pigmented clear coat for the bespoke model. The bonnet meanwhile features a unique design in the paintwork inspired by flowing water which the company says was created “by carefully redistributing the pigment during the finishing process.”

Rolls-Royce says it took the team several months to create the paints for the unique exterior finish.

The interior meanwhile is a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and van Herpen’s studios with both teams crafting elements of the bespoke cabin. The Syntopia features a unique Starry Night headliner crafted from a single piece of leather featuring a 3D design running the length of the roof. The symmetrical cuts in the liner recreate the design seen on the car’s bonnet revealing a “liquid metal” texture underneath while the headliner also features unique glass organza petals along with hand-positioned fiber-optic “stars” along the design work. On the whole, it took both teams over 700 hours to complete the headliner.

The gallery on the dashboard too features a collaboration work between Rolls-Royce and van Herpen’s team with the glass organza petals also making an appearance here.

The front seats are finished in grey leather while the rear seats feature a unique silk-blend upholstery with distinctive patterning. Rolls-Royce says that the rear seat upholstery has been designed to mimic the effects of light reflecting on water at night.

The one-off collaboration will be heading to the garage of the commissioner (client) in May 2023. Aside from the car, the client will also receive a one-off garment by van Herpen eschewing the ‘Weaving Water’ design theme seen on the one-off Phantom Syntopia.