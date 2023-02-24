  • Home
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross One Lakh Mark In India

Royal Enfield’s most affordable model, the Hunter 350, has crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in just six months since its launch.
24-Feb-23 06:41 PM IST
It took the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 just six months to cross the one lakh sales mark. The Hunter 350 is the company’s most affordable model and is built on the same J-Series platform as the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350 but has enough changes under the skin for it to be called a brand-new motorcycle built ground up.

It is compact, light in RE terms and the J-Series engine is peppy too. With the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield always wanted to attract and reach out to a new set of customers and make The Hunter as one of the top three selling brands from the company. The 349 cc engine on the Hunter 350 makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

For those looking to personalise their bikes, RE offers two themes and 26 different accessories to choose from, including crash guards, passenger back rest, luggage, different seats and even bar-end mirrors. The overall combination of six different colours across the Dapper and Rebel trims, and the single-tone colour options with wire-spoked wheels on the base Retro variant, offers a lot of choices.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has already been launched in global markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand in APAC; France, Germany, Italy and the UK in Europe; Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in LATAM and Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, the Hunter 350 has received numerous awards as well.

