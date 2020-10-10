Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is known for his affinity for classic cars, has said that autonomous cars represent the future of transportation. Speaking on the F1, Beyond The Grid podcast, the outgoing Ferrari driver revealed his thoughts about driverless cars.



"The generation above told me, they thought, we wouldn't be driving anymore. We still are driving. We think our kids wouldn't drive but at some point, it will come," said the outgoing Ferrari driver. "The fact that you can't drive your car anymore unless it is a classic car," he added.

"But autonomous driving, I think, is around the corner. It's just a question of making it, answering all the questions attached to it. But in terms of technology, I don't think, the calculations and algorithms and everything behind it, I don't think we are too far away," Vettel elaborated on the podcast which was recorded on the sidelines of the Russian GP.

The four-time world champion thinks autonomous cars aren't far away

Photo Credit: jwgrandprix.com

Vettel who is moving to the Aston Martin team in 2021 also revealed his love for the older generation of F1 cars. He said that he plans of driving his recently acquired Williams F1 car which was driven by former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell. He also revealed that his all-time favourite F1 car was Michael Schumacher's all-conquering F2004 in which the legendary driver won his 7th and last world championship. Vettel revealed a particular affinity for the V10 engine of the car.

He also discussed Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, who drove the F2004 recently at Mugello for Ferrari's 1000th race. Vettel revealed that the young Schumacher had a bright future and was a very nice person with a level of maturity not often seen in people of his age. Recently, it was also revealed that Vettel made overtures towards acquiring the F2004 which was driven by his hero, but it was just too expensive.

Ferrari's sister company Chrysler which is part of the Fiat group supplies cars to Waymo

On the sidelines of the Eifel GP, the four-time world champion also revealed that he has invested in the Aston Martin team, but didn't reveal the level of his investment. This news also comes at the time Waymo, the pioneering company behind driverless cars has announced the world's first ride-hailing service based on autonomous vehicles.

