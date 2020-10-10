New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars

Speaking on the F1, Beyond The Grid podcast, the outgoing Ferrari driver revealed his thoughts about driverless cars.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Vettel revealed autonomous cars are just around the corner
  • The outgoing Ferrari driver revealed his love for the F2004
  • The four-time world champion believes Mick Schumacher will do well
Tech News

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is known for his affinity for classic cars, has said that autonomous cars represent the future of transportation. Speaking on the F1, Beyond The Grid podcast, the outgoing Ferrari driver revealed his thoughts about driverless cars. 


"The generation above told me, they thought, we wouldn't be driving anymore. We still are driving. We think our kids wouldn't drive but at some point, it will come," said the outgoing Ferrari driver. "The fact that you can't drive your car anymore unless it is a classic car," he added. 

"But autonomous driving, I think, is around the corner. It's just a question of making it, answering all the questions attached to it. But in terms of technology, I don't think, the calculations and algorithms and everything behind it, I don't think we are too far away," Vettel elaborated on the podcast which was recorded on the sidelines of the Russian GP. 

12m40dco

The four-time world champion thinks autonomous cars aren't far away
Photo Credit: jwgrandprix.com

Vettel who is moving to the Aston Martin team in 2021 also revealed his love for the older generation of F1 cars. He said that he plans of driving his recently acquired Williams F1 car which was driven by former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell. He also revealed that his all-time favourite F1 car was Michael Schumacher's all-conquering F2004 in which the legendary driver won his 7th and last world championship. Vettel revealed a particular affinity for the V10 engine of the car. 

He also discussed Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, who drove the F2004 recently at Mugello for Ferrari's 1000th race. Vettel revealed that the young Schumacher had a bright future and was a very nice person with a level of maturity not often seen in people of his age. Recently, it was also revealed that Vettel made overtures towards acquiring the F2004 which was driven by his hero, but it was just too expensive. 

qle8qirc

Ferrari's sister company Chrysler which is part of the Fiat group supplies cars to Waymo

0 Comments

On the sidelines of the Eifel GP, the four-time world champion also revealed that he has invested in the Aston Martin team, but didn't reveal the level of his investment. This news also comes at the time Waymo, the pioneering company behind driverless cars has announced the world's first ride-hailing service based on autonomous vehicles. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Launch Date Revealed
Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars

Here’s What Sebastian Vettel Thinks Of Autonomous Cars
Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7

Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7
Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know
Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue
India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June

India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km
Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program
Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings

Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings
Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture

Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities