Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler after settling a patent infringement lawsuit

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.

