Singham Actor Prakash Raj Takes Delivery Of His Mahindra Thar

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his versatile performances in movies, has brought home the brand-new Mahindra Thar SUV. The actor recently took delivery of the car with his family at the dealership in Hyderabad. He is known for several prominent roles in Indian cinema for movies like Singham, Wanted, Dabangg 2, Toofan, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Bharat Ane Nenu, Thoongaa Vanam and many more. The actor has opted for top-end LX trim with an automatic transmission, finished in Napoli Black colour.

The actor bought the top-end LX AT variant of the Mahindra Thar

Actor Eijaz Khan also recently brought home a brand-new Mahindra Thar for Diwali and dedicated it to his grandfather. Prices for the SUV starts from Rs. 12.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It was last year that Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar SUV in the country. The off-roader has been a runaway success for the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer. It has bagged 4-star crash test ratings in Global NCAP.

The Mahindra Thar comes equipped with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a hard rooftop, automatic climate control, forward-facing rear seats with ISOFIX mounts, and a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. Under the hood, the Thar is offered with an option for a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDI and a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while 4x4 is standard across all models.

