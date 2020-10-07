New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda is also offering owners of the Certified pre-owned cars for emergency roadside assistance available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Skoda offers an exclusive range of vehicles which have undergone 160 plus points of inspection.

Skoda Auto India has introduced the 'Certified Pre-Owned' programme. The company said that it will offer an exclusive range of vehicles which have undergone 160 plus points of inspection. Skoda has also said that the vehicles (wearing the Skoda badge) bought under the 'Certified Pre-Owned' programme will come with a manufacturer backed warranty of 24 months or 150,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier).

The company will commence operations of its pre-owned business in eight cities initially

For those looking for cars from manufacturers other Skoda, the company will offer a warranty of up to 12 months or 15,000 kilometres. It is also offering exchange bonuses for the purchase of a new car from the Skoda range. The company will commence operations of its pre-owned business in Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa, before a nationwide rollout in the subsequent phase, over a timeframe of the next 12 months.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: "Through the initiative, Skoda Auto India aims to offer a one stop shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi brand pre-owned vehicles to prospective buyers seeking cost effective personal mobility solution, more so in these unprecedented times."

The company will offer a warranty of up to 12 months or 15,000 kilometres.

