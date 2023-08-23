Skoda Auto India Introduces August 2023 Exchange Carnival
- The Exchange Carnival delivers exceptional value by providing benefits of up to Rs 60,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 70,000.
- Participants in the Exchange Carnival gain access to extended warranty benefits of up to Rs 4,000.
- Customers can avail themselves of a complimentary 4-year Service and Maintenance Package for their new Škoda cars.
Skoda Auto India has introduced the Exchange Carnival for the month of August 2023. Under this customers can avail deals, discounts, and comprehensive service packages. This initiative further extends to maintenance and warranty offerings.
Customers also have the option to trade in their existing vehicle with a new Skoda model, all through a streamlined, single-window, one-time exchange process and also provides a range of benefits, including maintenance and warranty packages, for their new purchase. During this carnival, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 60,000, in addition to corporate benefits of up to Rs 70,000.
Furthermore, those who participate in this carnival are eligible for a complimentary 4-year Service and Maintenance Package for their new Skoda cars. Additionally, customers can avail extended warranty benefits of up to Rs 4,000 as well.