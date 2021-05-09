carandbike logo
Skoda Auto India Sells 3200 Vehicles In The First 3 Months Of 2021

In 2020, Skoda sold 3100 units from January to March and the sales in 2021 mark a 4.1 per cent hike year-on-year.

Skoda Auto India has got off to a great start to 2021. The company sold 3200 cars in the first three months of 2021. Skoda has being making steady progress in the sales department and this is a good number for it because it marks an increase in sales in the country when compared to the same period last year. In 2020, Skoda sold 3100 units from January to March and the sales in 2021 mark a 4.1 per cent hike year-on-year.

c1edg8l4

Skoda launched the Karoq SUV in India in May 2020

Last year, the company introduced the Karoq and the new turbo petrol engine on the Rapid and of course the latter has been a strong seller for the company and that's because the value for money proposition it brings to the table. The Karoq too has had a good run in the Indian market. While there's no data yet about which car led the sales in Q1 2021, we have reached out to the company for this very reason and are yet to get a reply on it.

fggtv41k

The new-generation Skoda Octavia's launch has been delayed in light of the statewide lockdown announced in Maharashtra.

The company was all set to launch the new-generation of the Octavia in the country in March but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought those plans to a halt. The other car that's making it's way to the country this year is the compact SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Kushaq and this one is surely going to push sales for the company in the coming year. We wait to know more about the launch of this car from the company

