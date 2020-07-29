Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV's Interior Revealed

The Skoda Enyaq iV is one of the most significant upcoming models for the Czech carmaker and will be leading its way towards electrification. Skoda Auto has been consistently revealing details about the Enyaq iV along with releasing teaser images. The latest images it has shared are of its interiors and give us an idea of the layout of its cabin. Going by previous teaser images of its silhouette and now of the cabin, it appears that Skoda is trying to balance the shift with the design approach. It is not being too much radical with the design language and is keeping it in line with its conventional model line-up, and that of course is a good thing!

Also Read: Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Unveil

The Skoda Enyaq iV showcases the brand's new design direction. The Skoda Enyaq iV showcases the brand's new design direction.

That said, we have to admit that on the inside the Enyaq iV looks futuristic with elements like a massive 13-inch rectangular touchscreen taking centre-stage and the sleek instrument cluster looks modern as well. Skoda describes the design as clear, airy, innovative and sustainable, with the sense of space being the foremost, given its crossover status. The contours and lines on the dashboard add a sense of edginess as well, making it look modern and contemporary. The company has confirmed that the feature list will also include a newly designed head-up display and augmented reality features while it used natural and recycled materials inside the cabin, just like we saw on the Skoda Vision IN concept.

Also Read: Skoda Auto India Starts Contactless Programme

The Skoda Enyaq iV is slightly shorter than the Skoda Kodiaq.

Thanks to the long wheelbase and no transmission tunnel, rear passengers benefit from the extra space in front of the centre seat. The Enyaq iV will also offer a boot space of 585 litres. Interiors will be draped in soft touch materials and the seat covers are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company's seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester from recycled PET bottles.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Tucson vs Skoda Karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Price Comparison

The Skoda Enyaq iV is marginally shorter than the Kodiaq.

On the outside, the Skoda Enyaq will incorporate elements form other models in the family for instance the signature LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) and outline of the grille. That said, the teaser image suggests that it is expected to showcase the brand's new design direction as well. The silhouette image shows a tapering roof-line and rising belt-line that bring in a very contemporary and sporty appeal in the design. Based on the MEB platform, it measures at 4,648 mm in length, is 1,877 mm wide and is 1,618 mm tall. Just to give you an idea, it's marginally smaller than the Skoda Kodiaq on sale in the Indian market while is claimed to be more spacious on the inside as the battery pack will be integrated in the floor.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Variant Launched In India

It will be offered with 3 battery capacities and 5 performance specs.

The Skoda Enyaq will be available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants with three different battery capacities and five performance specs. The base version will be equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack with a 109 kWh electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will deliver a range of up to 340 km. Next up will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 with a 132 kW electric motor and a 62 kWh battery. This version will have a range of 390 kilometres. The Enyaq iV 80 will offer the maximum range of up to 500 kms which will be derived from a 82 kWh battery capacity and a 150 kW electric motor. The two four-wheel-drive versions will also have the highest-capacity battery and a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle. The Skoda Enyaq iV 80x will offer 195 kW of power, while the downright sporty RS variant will deliver 225 kW. It will clock triple digit speeds in 6.2 seconds and will have a top speed of 180 kmph. Both four-wheel-drive variants will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres. Charging capacity will be up to 125 kW, charging the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.