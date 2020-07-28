New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Auto India Starts Contactless Programme

Skoda Auto India has started a contactless experience that the marque commits to deliver, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Skoda Auto India's contactless programme offers hassle free experience to customers

Given the lockdown situation in certain cities in the country, Skoda Auto India had started its digital automotive purchase ecosystem. Now, as a result of the response that the company has got online, it has started a contactless experience that the marque commits to deliver, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - thereby securing the health and safety of its employees and customers. This involves a consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website. Customers can also access this through video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers. Skoda has integrates its 80 plus dealership touchpoints pan India.

Skoda's contactless programme offers virtual product demonstration

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "The contactless programme testifies our commitment to use technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances. The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home."

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen Provides Mobile Clinic To Help Offer Medical Services To 12 Villages

Skoda contactless programme also supports live consultation suite across 80 plus dealership touchpoints

Skoda wants to provide a single window interface between an existing or a prospective customer and the brand. It is a quintessential part of the marque's efforts to digitise the entire ownership experience. The application allows people to locate the nearest dealership facility, book a service appointment at a convenient timeframe, access service history, cost calculator, accessories shop and itemised billing record, as well as connect to Skoda customer care.

