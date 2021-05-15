Skoda Rapid Was The Company’s Bestselling Car In India In Q1 2021

The Skoda Rapid has become the company's bestselling car in Q1 2021 in India. As we told you earlier, Skoda managed to sell 3200 vehicles in the first 3 months of 2021 and that was a 14 per cent hike when compared to the same period last year. The Rapid has been the company's stand out performer in Q1 raking in the lion's share. Skoda Auto India confirmed to carandbike that the Rapid has been at the core for the company's success in the country. It said that with a powerful and efficient TSI engine, the Rapid has also been successful in providing a great alternative to the diesel sedans in its segment.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July​

The Rapid has been pivotal in driving sales for the company as it is one of the most affordable compact sedans in the country

We remind you here that the company had discontinued the diesel variant of the Rapid when it launched the car with the new TSI engine last year. The Rapid has been pivotal in driving sales for the company as it is one of the most affordable compact sedans in the country. The company even offered a ‘Rider' variant which had the basic features at a lower price point, without compromising on performance and safety.

The Skoda Rapid Automatic gets the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Also Read: Skoda Auto And VW Group Donate 1 Million Euros To Help India Fight COVID-19​

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told carandbike that the company's perspective for the coming year remains optimistic. He said, rector, ŠKODA AUTO India “The Q1 numbers make us optimistic about our momentum and business performance from a mid to long-term perspective. However, with the devastating second wave of the pandemic, we are keeping a close watch on how the COVID – 19 crisis situation is unfolding across the country and are strategizing our plans accordingly. Also, I would humbly request everyone to follow the Government's guidelines, and unite to fight against the pandemic.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.