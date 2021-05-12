Skoda Auto And VW Group Donate 1 Million Euros To Help India Fight COVID-19

In the last month, we have seen many automotive manufacturers come forward and help India in fighting the second wave of the pandemic which has been debilitating to say the least. Now, Skoda Auto and the Volkswagen Group have announced that they will donate 1 million Euros to help India fight COVID-19.Both entities have planned donations in-kind and monetary terms as well. The support will consist of medical supplies and a monetary donation to the German Red Cross, which will then be transported to India.

Among other things, Skoda Auto is procuring medical equipment and materials such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks, which are necessary for inland transport. Skoda and VW's purchasing and logistics departments are working to acquire the relief supplies and deliver them to the crisis region as quickly as possible, despite the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic. The Indian Red Cross is expected to handle the distribution locally.

(Volkswagen and Skoda will send the relief to material to German Red Cross and from there, it will be transported to India)

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), says "The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to extreme stress on the healthcare facilities in India. Skoda Auto's generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected. "

Thomas Schafer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said, "We are in contact with our colleagues in India every day. They know best what is most urgently needed at the moment. We are working hard to secure the appropriate relief supplies, including oxygen tanks, and transport them to India as quickly as possible. We are grateful that we can help our Indian friends on the ground this way. In these challenging circumstances, the Skoda family stands together."

