Hyundai India Expedites Medicare Oxygen Equipment Supply In COVID-19 Affected States

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has started a new CSR Project 'Back-to-life' in a bid to ensure uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment in states that have been badly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Korean carmaker is starting with the new CSR project in New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana this week. The entire project has been accelerated from procurement to delivery to support affected patients, trying to transition from despair to normalcy as soon as possible.

Hyundai Official with Nitin Gadkari, Minister- MoRTH.

Commenting on the relief measures, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, "The ongoing crisis affects each and every one of us. As a community, as a nation and as humanity, we are all in it together. Since the start of the second wave, our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected families and our actions are echoing these emotions. To ensure we help societies and communities tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief. Life-saving Medicare Oxygen equipment are currently in absolute demand while their suppliers as well as supply chains are seemingly stretched thin. Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious lifesaving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India."

HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in providing assistance to government hospitals.

Under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative, HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in providing assistance to government hospitals with lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment like Oxygen Concentrators, High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants, High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) Machines and BiPap Ventilator Machines. HMIF has also announced a relief package of ₹ 20 Crore to combat the current second wave of the Pandemic. Earlier, Hyundai Motor India Foundation committed ₹ 30 Crore to help affected states and societies cope with the prevailing adversities. The company also made a donation of ₹ 7 Crore to PM CARES Relief Fund while a donation of ₹ 5 Crore was made to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. The carmaker also gave imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits worth ₹ 4 Crore and partnered with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of 1000 ventilators; In-house Development of Ambu Bag Actuator. Distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Haryana has already started and the company is also distributing dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to adversely impacted areas.

