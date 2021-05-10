Hyundai Creta Likely To Get Revised Features Soon; Details Leaked

While the base trim of the Hyundai Creta will see few deductions, others get several new features

The Hyundai Creta SUV is likely to come with a set of revised features soon. As per some leaked images, which appear to be from an internal presentation, Hyundai is set to update the features list across all key variants. While in some cases there are a few deductions, in others we get to see the addition of several new features. Interestingly this scoop comes just days after Hyundai India's sister brand, Kia launched the updated 2021 Seltos and Sonet models in India, earlier this month.

The mid-spec EX and S variants of the Hyundai Creta will now see the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

According to the leaked details, the Hyundai Creta's base variant E will see a bunch of features removed from the list, like - Electrically adjustable ORVMs, turn indicators on the ORVMs, luggage lamp, and map pocket in the back of the passenger seat. Instead, the E trim will now come with manually adjustable ORVMs and fender-mounted turn indicators. The mid-spec EX and S variants of the SUV will now see the addition of wireless technology. Both trims will now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Earlier, these two variants only offered the wired version of the two connectivity apps.

The top-spec SX and SX(O) variants of the Creta will see the addition of enhanced connectivity features

As for the high-spec SX and SX(O) variants, on the other hand, will see the addition of enhanced connectivity features. The updates include - Over The Air (OTA) updates, new Voice Recognition commands that allow you to access contact details, control drive-side power windows, POI search, and sports updates. The two variants will now also come with the Remote Engine Start function on the smart key, in both manual and automatic variants. Hyundai has also updated the interior as both SX and SX(O) variants will now come with a soft paint finish on the dashboard.

The top-end variants of the Creta will now also come with a soft paint finish on the dashboard.

Mechanically, the Creta is very likely to remain unchanged offering the same three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and the turbocharged diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5-litre petrol motor.

