Updated 2021 Hyundai Creta E Variant Spotted At Dealer Yard Ahead Of Launch

It was just recently that we told you Hyundai is likely to soon roll out the 2021 Creta with revised features. As per the leaked details, the entry-level 'E' variant of the Hyundai Creta will drop certain features from its list, and now the 2021 model has been spotted at the dealership yard, confirming the reports. The model in question is the base trim of the Creta compact SUV, which will no longer get electrically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) with turn indicators. Instead, the car will come with manually adjustable ORVMs and turn indicators mounted on the front fenders, which are visible in these latest images.

The rest of the features offered with the 2021 Hyundai Creta E trim, will remain unchanged, which includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED taillamps, projector headlamps, and the floating roof design among others. As for other variants, the mid-spec EX and S variants will see the addition of wireless technology. Both trims will now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Earlier, these two variants only offered the wired version of the two connectivity apps.

Apart from the entry-level E trim other variants of the 2021 Hyundai Creta will also get revised features

As for the high-spec SX and SX(O) variants, it will see the addition of enhanced connectivity features. The updates include - Over The Air (OTA) updates, new Voice Recognition commands that allow you to access contact details, control drive-side power windows, POI search, and sports updates. They will also get the Remote Engine Start function on the smart key and a soft paint finish on the dashboard.

Mechanically, the 2021 Hyundai Creta is likely to remain unchanged offering the same three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5-litre petrol motor.

