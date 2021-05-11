carandbike logo
search

Updated 2021 Hyundai Creta E Variant Spotted At Dealer Yard Ahead Of Launch

The entry-level E variant of the Hyundai Creta will no longer get electrically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) with turn indicators. Instead, the car will come with manually adjustable ORVMs and turn indicators mounted on the front fenders, which are visible in these latest images.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Hyundai Creta E trim, with revised features, was spotted at a dealership yard expand View Photos
The 2021 Hyundai Creta E trim, with revised features, was spotted at a dealership yard

Highlights

  • The base trim E of the Hyundai Creta will loose a few a features
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators are no loger standard
  • Mechanically, the 2021 Hyundai Creta will remain unchanged

It was just recently that we told you Hyundai is likely to soon roll out the 2021 Creta with revised features. As per the leaked details, the entry-level 'E' variant of the Hyundai Creta will drop certain features from its list, and now the 2021 model has been spotted at the dealership yard, confirming the reports. The model in question is the base trim of the Creta compact SUV, which will no longer get electrically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) with turn indicators. Instead, the car will come with manually adjustable ORVMs and turn indicators mounted on the front fenders, which are visible in these latest images.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Likely To Get Revised Features Soon; Details Leaked

kiisvm38

Earlier Hyundai offered electrically adjustable ORVMs as standard across all variants

The rest of the features offered with the 2021 Hyundai Creta E trim, will remain unchanged, which includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED taillamps, projector headlamps, and the floating roof design among others. As for other variants, the mid-spec EX and S variants will see the addition of wireless technology. Both trims will now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Earlier, these two variants only offered the wired version of the two connectivity apps.

Also Read: 2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India

m73trbfg

Apart from the entry-level E trim other variants of the 2021 Hyundai Creta will also get revised features

As for the high-spec SX and SX(O) variants, it will see the addition of enhanced connectivity features. The updates include - Over The Air (OTA) updates, new Voice Recognition commands that allow you to access contact details, control drive-side power windows, POI search, and sports updates. They will also get the Remote Engine Start function on the smart key and a soft paint finish on the dashboard.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Hyundai Sells 49,002 Units In The Domestic Market

p6ab8e7k

The mid-spec EX and S variants of the SUV will now see the addition of wireless technology

Mechanically, the 2021 Hyundai Creta is likely to remain unchanged offering the same three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, 7-speed DCT for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5-litre petrol motor.

0 Comments

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.82 - 17.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3829% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.8 - 21.4 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • Hyundai Creta Rear View
    Hyundai Creta Rear View
  • Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
    Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
  • Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Creta Grill
    Hyundai Creta Grill
  • Hyundai Creta Headlight
    Hyundai Creta Headlight
  • Hyundai Creta Front View
    Hyundai Creta Front View
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
  • Hyundai Creta Strong Body
    Hyundai Creta Strong Body
  • Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
    Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
  • Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
    Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
  • Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
    Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
  • Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
    Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
  • Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
    Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
  • Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
    Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
  • Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
    Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
  • Hyundai Creta Airbag
    Hyundai Creta Airbag
  • Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
    Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
  • Hyundai Creta Isofix
    Hyundai Creta Isofix
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
    Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
  • Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
    Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
  • Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
    Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
  • Hyundai Creta Rooftop
    Hyundai Creta Rooftop
  • Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
    Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
    Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
  • Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
    Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
  • Hyundai Creta Dashboard
    Hyundai Creta Dashboard
  • Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
    Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
  • Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
    Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
    Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
  • Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
    Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
  • Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
    Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
  • Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
    Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
  • Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
    Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
  • Hyundai Creta Blue Link
    Hyundai Creta Blue Link
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
    Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
    Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
  • Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
    Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
  • Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
    Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
  • Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
    Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
  • Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
    Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
  • Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
    Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
    Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
  • Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
    Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
  • Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
    Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
  • Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
    Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
  • Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
    Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
  • Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
    Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
  • Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
    Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
  • Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
    Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
x
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
7 Things To Avoid While Buying A Used Car
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities