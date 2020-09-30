Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is an icon. The hatchback has been the trusted choice of the family buyer for two generations with over 22 million units sold. The WagonR family is stronger than ever and with the Big New WagonR that arrived in 2019, the peppy hatchback has only grown in strength with more space, features, comfort and practicality. The model also gets a bigger engine this time for those craving more power. And if immense efficiency is what you are looking for, you have the WagonR S-CNG as well to choose from. With a factory-fitted CNG kit integrated from the ground up, the hatchback not only offers enhanced safety but better drivability over its competition.

The big new WagonR looks more mature and vibrant with the new colours

Smart Design

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR's looks have always made it stand out in the Indian auto market. The familiar tall-boy design has translated into an extremely identifiable silhouette while giving the hatchback a handsome profile. With the Big New WagonR, the design language is more elegant and upmarket with the bulbous headlamps, split grille, vertically positioned taillights and the clean lines at the side that ensure the offering will age well over the years. The car is also offered in smart colours including Solid White, Silky Silver and Magma Grey and there are new colours on offer too.

The big new WagonR S-CNG offers lower cost of ownership while the factory-fitted unit offers longer shelf life

Practical Cabin

With the Big New WagonR, the hatchback has grown longer and wider which translates into more space between the wheels. The legroom and knee room have improved while the shoulder room, thanks to the car's wider track, is plenty to accommodate five passengers in comfort. The cabin also offers easy ingress and egress thanks to its large doors while the light coloured fabric seats add a breezy feel to the cabin complemented by the large windows. There are plenty of features on the S-CNG version including front power windows with driver-side auto-down function, HVAC unit and more.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG is equipped with a 60-litre CNG tank that sits in the boot and also gets a parcel tray. The CNG tank has been positioned a bit lower aiding in improved vehicle dynamics. The car also comes with a fuel change switch located near the steering wheel to switch from petrol to CNG and vice versa. The digital readout also gets dual fuel level indicators for petrol and CNG respectively. The safety features list is extensive with the driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors offered as standard on the S-CNG version. The LXi (O) trim also adds the passenger-side airbag in the hatchback.

S-CNG, Right From The Factory

S-CNG technology from Maruti Suzuki aims to maximise efficiency on the WagonR while minimising tailpipe emissions. It is in-line with the brand's endeavour to promote cleaner vehicles on the road and the factory-fitted CNG kit on the WagonR offers the right balance between usability, convenience and efficiency. Maruti Suzuki's intelligently designed CNG kit is leak-proof courtesy of several advanced components which not only make the installation safe but also helps expand the lifespan of the engine itself.

The 1.0-litre K-Series engine has been optimised to perform on CNG fuel with the Intelligent Injection System

Big On Savings

With the Big New WagonR S-CNG, you not only benefit from more advanced technology but also improved fuel efficiency. The CNG version offers 26 per cent better fuel economy than its predecessor, returning 32.52 km/kg*. This makes the hatchback supremely more efficient than most cars in the segment without compromising on performance.

*As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989

Peppy Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is based on the HEARTECT platform that makes it light while maintaining structural rigidity. The hatchback is powered by the 1.0-litre K-Series three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 58 bhp at 5000 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The motor has been tuned to offer seamless power delivery that makes the WagonR S-CNG a breeze to drive in the city.

S-CNG technology uses dual interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection System that helps maintain optimum air-fuel mixture to ensure a smooth pickup and better drivability. This technology makes the WagonR S-CNG supremely better than aftermarket CNG systems that do not such precise calibration of the CNG kit and the engine for a hassle-free ownership experience. The car also comes with an auto mode that automatically starts the car on petrol and switches to CNG when on the move to optimise engine life.

The Big new WagonR has distinct silhouette that makes it immediately identifiable on the road

Always Available Near You

With over 2000 company workshops across 1100 cities, Maruti Suzuki is a brand you can trust. In fact, such is the brand's widespread network that a Maruti Suzuki touchpoint is never too far. Maruti Suzuki also offers the option to book the service appointments online along with the option to have the vehicle picked up and dropped at your doorstep. The contactless process not only ensures the safety of the vehicle owner but the employees as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.