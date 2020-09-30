New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Its young, peppy and smart, just like you, and keeps up with the latest trends. This festive season, we give you five reasons why you should buy the new Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO.

The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is priced from Rs. 3.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Indian auto market has been witnessing more and more young buyers purchasing cars and the demand is only expected to grow by ten-fold as we look towards maintaining social distancing in the times to come. However, looking for a small car should not mean a compromise to meet your budget and space restrictions. The car still needs to match your character and become an extension of you, that's where the new Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO steps in. It's young, peppy and smart, just like you, and keeps up with the latest trends. This festive season, we give you five reasons why you should buy the new S-PRESSO: -

The bold design on the Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO makes it distinctive on the road and is functional too, maximising space

1. Trendy Design with Practicality Multiplied

The new Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is compact but the one thing it offers in spades is a personality. The bold design maximises functionality, both in and out, and practicality too. The design is not only intended to stand out with the imposing front but also offers great visibility all around. The compact proportions also make for an extremely tight turning radius at 4.5 metres along with the high ground clearance - just what you need on those city lanes. And just when you thought this is it, Maruti Suzuki also offers a ton of customisation options. Add daytime running lights, side cladding, new alloys and so much more. You can spec the S-PRESSO to your heart's content. The mini SUV offers a boot space of 270 litres that will store a weekend's worth of luggage and then some without a fuss.

All bright and funky, the S-PRESSO's cabin packs the SmartPlay studio that offers segment-leading connectivity options

2. Big on Tech

The centre-layout on the dashboard adds to its distinctive cabin and incorporates a digital instrument console. The large SmartPlay Studio infotainment system is one of the best-in-the-segment - it offers advanced connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The funky finish on the console brightens the cabin and is a nice contrast over all the blacks, greys and browns that you are used to seeing from the driver's seat.

The 1.0-litre BS6 K-Series motor is extremely responsive while maximising on efficiency in both petrol and CNG versions

3. Quick on the pedal, Light on its feet

The Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is quick and that comes from the tried and tested 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine. The motor is extremely capable as we know and is smoother than ever with the latest BS6 compliance. The engine develops 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque and is an absolute delight to drive. Its quick, responsive and adding to the convenience is the option of Auto Gear Shift Technology (AGS) or automated manual transmission. The 5-speed AMT unit does a remarkable job in keeping the drive stress-free with the S-PRESSO, but if you want to stay in control on the driver's seat, the 5-speed manual gearbox offers plenty of fun. The new S-PRESSO is based on the HEARTECT platform that uses Ultra Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in its construction that helps maintain stability at high speeds and safeguard the occupants.

The S-PRESSO is incredibly easy to drive in the city and makes fewer runs to the fuel station as well

4. Peppy and Efficient Engine

The S-Presso quick as you step on the pedal and a breeze to drive in the city. The light clutch and the peppy motor ensure to keep your drive stress-free. It is also environmentally-conscious with a BS6 compliant motor and efficient as well, returining 21.7 kmpl on the automatic variant, while the manual version returns 21.4 kmpl. Maximising efficiency, the S-Presso also comes with an S-CNG version right from the factory that offers 31.2 km/kg in terms of mileage.

*As certified by Test Agency under Rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989

Feature-loaded with a standout design, the Maruti Suziki S-PRESSO gets a competitive pricing

5. A Smart Buy

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is aggressive on its pricing as it is to drive. Prices start from ₹ 3.70 lakh and tops out at ₹ 5.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That's extremely value for money once you consider that the mini SUV manages to offer great style, space and efficiency than most run-of-the-mill cars in its class. The S-Presso is big on safety and gets the driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with high-speed alert as standard on all variants. The mini SUV is distinctive and breaks the mould for what compact cars should be. Add to that Maruti Suzuki's expansive network across the country and servicing the S-Presso in any corner of India will not be a problem.

