Suzuki A-Cross Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Unveiled In Europe

The Suzuki A-Cross is a rebadged version of the popular Toyota RAV4 and will be sold in the European markets with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

| Updated:
The Suzuki A-Cross will be offered in Europe with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Highlights

  • The Suzuki A-Cross is a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4.
  • The Suzuki A-Cross will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
  • It gets an updated front end which looks bold and imposing.

India has the Toyota Glanza, which is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in essence. If we you go a couple of years back and recall, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Suzuki and Toyota Motor Corporation also stated Toyota supplying some car models to its Japanese counterpart in the European market. Well! We are finally seeing that happening now. The Suzuki A-Cross is essentially a rebadged version of the popular Toyota RAV4 and will be sold in European markets with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The silhouette and design remain unchanged but the face has been updated with a bigger and more imposing mesh grille.

That said, unlike just the swapping of brand's logo that we have seen on the Toyota Glanza, the Suzuki A-Cross have got some visual updates making it look RAV's cousin, rather than an absolute twin. The silhouette and design remain unchanged but the face has been updated with a bigger and more imposing mesh grille along with sleeker and wraparound LED headlamps. The tall curtains on both sides that incorporate the fog lamps also have the same mesh pattern as seen on the grille and that somehow makes the front end look more consistent and soothing to the eyes. The profile and rear though, are identical to the Toyota RAV4.

The profile and rear though, are identical to the Toyota RAV4.

Under the hood, the Suzuki A-Cross gets a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine coupled with two electric motors mounted on each axle along with a 18.1 kWh battery pack. The combustion engine has been tuned to belt out 171 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque while the electric motors add 178 and 53 bhp each, taking the combined power output of this hybrid powertrain to 302 bhp.

The cabin of the A-Cross remains identical to that of the Toyota RAV4 as well.

The Suzuki A-Cross can also go for 75 km on pure electric power while the speed tops out at 180 kmph. If required, the hybrid powertrain can also channelise the torque in both axles ranging from 100 : 00 till 20 : 80. It will also be equipped with a 'Trail' mode that is integrated with an automatic limited-slip differential to offer better grip on low traction surfaces.

