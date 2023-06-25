Suzuki Motor Corp Collaborates with SkyDrive to make ‘Flying Cars’

  • Home
Suzuki Motor Corp partners with SkyDrive Inc to jointly manufacture eVTOL aircraft, or "flying cars," at a Suzuki factory in central Japan, with production set to start next year.
Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp has entered into an agreement with SkyDrive Inc to jointly produce electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or "flying cars." The manufacturing process will take place at a Suzuki Group factory located in central Japan, with production expected to commence in the spring of next year, according to Suzuki's statement. The two companies had initially entered into an agreement to pursue the design and development of flying cars in 2022.

To facilitate the manufacturing operations, SkyDrive will establish a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the production of these aircraft, while Suzuki will assist in various aspects of preparation, including talent acquisition. SkyDrive, headquartered in Toyota, Japan, counts Itochu Corp, NEC Corp, and an Eneos Holdings Inc subsidiary among its key shareholders.

 

The collaboration between Suzuki and SkyDrive began in March of last year when the two companies signed a deal to collaborate in the research, development, and marketing of flying cars.

SkyDrive, founded in 2018, first commenced manned testing of flying cars back in 2020. The first car, the SD-03 was a single-seater model that had its first public flight in 2020 and was also showcased at the 2021 CES. In late 2022, the company released the first sketches of a larger SD-05 with plans to put the model into production in time for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

