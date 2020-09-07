New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia

The Samurai and Shogun accessory kits for the Suzuki Katana have been introduced to add better ergonomics and aesthetics.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • 'Samurai' and 'Shogun' limited-edition accessory kits for Suzuki Katana
  • The accessory kits will offer aesthetic and ergonomic changes
  • Both kits are only offered in Australia for now

The Suzuki Samurai and Suzuki Shogun names have been resurrected in Australia, but as limited edition accessory packs for the litre-class neo retro sport touring machine, Suzuki Katana. Both the accessory packs will be available as limited edition accessories, ranging from carbon fibre bits of bodywork, protection accessories, body decals and more. The new accessory packs will allow owners to customise the Suzuki Katana to make it unique and stand out. The Suzuki Katana is a neo-retro take on a sports tourer, and revives a popular name from the 1980s, with modern styling elements and technology.

Also Read: Suzuki Katana Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

vnr377qg

The Suzuki Katana 'Shogun' Accessory Kit uses a long list of carbon fibre components and styling accessories

The Shogun kit is priced at AUD 1,499 (approximately ₹ 80,000) and includes a Katana two-tone coloured seat, smoked meter visor, carbon fibre front fender, carbon fibre clutch cover, carbon fibre starter cover, carbon fibre alternator cover, front axle slider set, rear axle slider set and body decal trim set. The Samurai kit is the more affordable version and priced at AUD 595 (approximately ₹ 31,000) and features the Katana two-toned seat, smoked meter visor, carbon design tank pad, body decal trim set, carbon design side protection decal set and Katana rim decal set.

1aedl73c

The accessory kits are offered in limited numbers by Suzuki Australia

The new Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, and is powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder which makes 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. While Suzuki Motorcycle India showcased the Katana at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, so far, there's been no word on if the Katana will be launched at all in India.

Also Read: Suzuki Katana Unveiled In New Colours

0 Comments

As for the Samurai and Shogun names, Suzuki India used to have two popular two-stroke motorcycles with the Samurai and Shogun names in India, manufactured by TVS Motor Company as part of the partnership that started off as Ind-Suzuki and then renamed as TVS-Suzuki  from 1982 to 2001. The Suzuki Supra, Suzuki Samurai, Suzuki Shogun and the Suzuki Shaolin (the first motorcycle with a five-speed gearbox at that time), were all two-stroke motorcycles produced under the TVS-Suzuki partnership, followed by the four-stroke Suzuki Fiero model. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited was established in 2006, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki, Japan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project
Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features
Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia
Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up
Diesel Prices in Delhi Slashed By 11 Paise; Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged Diesel Prices in Delhi Slashed By 11 Paise; Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged
Australia Plans To Restart Production At Idled Car Factories To Pull It Out Of COVID Slump Australia Plans To Restart Production At Idled Car Factories To Pull It Out Of COVID Slump
Government Mulls Installing EV Chargers At Nearly 69,000 Fuel Pumps: Report Government Mulls Installing EV Chargers At Nearly 69,000 Fuel Pumps: Report
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shock's To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shock's To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders
F2: Dan TickTum's Sprint Race Win Disqualified In Italian GP; Ilott Promoted To Victory F2: Dan TickTum's Sprint Race Win Disqualified In Italian GP; Ilott Promoted To Victory
First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India
Renault F1 To Be Rebranded Alpine-Renault In 2021  Renault F1 To Be Rebranded Alpine-Renault In 2021 
Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities