Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia

The Suzuki Samurai and Suzuki Shogun names have been resurrected in Australia, but as limited edition accessory packs for the litre-class neo retro sport touring machine, Suzuki Katana. Both the accessory packs will be available as limited edition accessories, ranging from carbon fibre bits of bodywork, protection accessories, body decals and more. The new accessory packs will allow owners to customise the Suzuki Katana to make it unique and stand out. The Suzuki Katana is a neo-retro take on a sports tourer, and revives a popular name from the 1980s, with modern styling elements and technology.

The Suzuki Katana 'Shogun' Accessory Kit uses a long list of carbon fibre components and styling accessories

The Shogun kit is priced at AUD 1,499 (approximately ₹ 80,000) and includes a Katana two-tone coloured seat, smoked meter visor, carbon fibre front fender, carbon fibre clutch cover, carbon fibre starter cover, carbon fibre alternator cover, front axle slider set, rear axle slider set and body decal trim set. The Samurai kit is the more affordable version and priced at AUD 595 (approximately ₹ 31,000) and features the Katana two-toned seat, smoked meter visor, carbon design tank pad, body decal trim set, carbon design side protection decal set and Katana rim decal set.

The accessory kits are offered in limited numbers by Suzuki Australia

The new Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, and is powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder which makes 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. While Suzuki Motorcycle India showcased the Katana at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, so far, there's been no word on if the Katana will be launched at all in India.

As for the Samurai and Shogun names, Suzuki India used to have two popular two-stroke motorcycles with the Samurai and Shogun names in India, manufactured by TVS Motor Company as part of the partnership that started off as Ind-Suzuki and then renamed as TVS-Suzuki from 1982 to 2001. The Suzuki Supra, Suzuki Samurai, Suzuki Shogun and the Suzuki Shaolin (the first motorcycle with a five-speed gearbox at that time), were all two-stroke motorcycles produced under the TVS-Suzuki partnership, followed by the four-stroke Suzuki Fiero model. Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited was established in 2006, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki, Japan.

