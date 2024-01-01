Login

Tamil Nadu Government To Upgrade EV Infrastructure Across State, Says Industries Minister

The state government is in discussions with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to enable setting up charging facilities along arterial roads and highways
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Tamil Nadu government is looking to expand the EV infrastructure across the state.
  • It has instructed EV manufacturers to invest in charging stations in the state.
  • 100% road tax is exempted on EVs in Tamil Nadu in a big push for adoption.

The Tamil Nadu government is looking to expand the EV infrastructure across the state, a new report from PTI states. Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa told the news agency that the state government is in discussions with the electricity board to enable setting up charging facilities along arterial roads and highways in a bid to boost the EV sector. The government has also instructed EV manufacturers to invest in charging stations, the industries minister said. The move comes amidst the backdrop of providing a big push to the electric vehicle industry in Tamil Nadu. 

The report quotes the industries minister saying, "Of all electric vehicles sold in the country, about 70 per cent of two-wheelers and 40 per cent of four-wheelers are manufactured in Tamil Nadu. That is a huge number and the consumption of EVs in Tamil Nadu is also picking up now." 

 

Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service


T R B Rajaa also revealed that the state government is in talks with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to provide space for charging stations along the highways. He further revealed that there are some key announcements likely to be made at the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled to take place on January 7-8, 2024. 


Previously, the Tamil Nadu government announced its EV policy in a bid to attract investments amounting to Rs 50,000 crore and generate over 1.5 lakh jobs. The state has already been positive towards automakers with brands like Hyundai, Isuzu, Royal Enfield, TVS and more calling it home. Over the last few years, start-ups have also been more eager to establish base in Tamil Nadu with notable examples including Ather Energy and Ola Electric. 

 

Also Read: Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report


Tamil Nadu also announced a 100 per cent road tax exemption till December 31, 2025, on electric vehicles including two-wheelers, private cars three-seater autorickshaws, transport vehicles and light goods carriers in a bid to boost higher adoption. The government expects EVs to play a crucial role in the electrification of last-mile connectivity, the minister revealed. 


 Source

# EV Manufacturers# electric vehicles# electric cars# electric two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 11.09 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 11.09 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12074 second ago

The new ZX-6R is available in only one variant and can be had in two colours- Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray

Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.

Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.

Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.

Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.

HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tamil Nadu Government To Upgrade EV Infrastructure Across State, Says Industries Minister
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved