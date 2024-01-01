Tamil Nadu Government To Upgrade EV Infrastructure Across State, Says Industries Minister
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 1, 2024
- The Tamil Nadu government is looking to expand the EV infrastructure across the state.
- It has instructed EV manufacturers to invest in charging stations in the state.
- 100% road tax is exempted on EVs in Tamil Nadu in a big push for adoption.
The Tamil Nadu government is looking to expand the EV infrastructure across the state, a new report from PTI states. Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa told the news agency that the state government is in discussions with the electricity board to enable setting up charging facilities along arterial roads and highways in a bid to boost the EV sector. The government has also instructed EV manufacturers to invest in charging stations, the industries minister said. The move comes amidst the backdrop of providing a big push to the electric vehicle industry in Tamil Nadu.
The report quotes the industries minister saying, "Of all electric vehicles sold in the country, about 70 per cent of two-wheelers and 40 per cent of four-wheelers are manufactured in Tamil Nadu. That is a huge number and the consumption of EVs in Tamil Nadu is also picking up now."
T R B Rajaa also revealed that the state government is in talks with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to provide space for charging stations along the highways. He further revealed that there are some key announcements likely to be made at the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled to take place on January 7-8, 2024.
Previously, the Tamil Nadu government announced its EV policy in a bid to attract investments amounting to Rs 50,000 crore and generate over 1.5 lakh jobs. The state has already been positive towards automakers with brands like Hyundai, Isuzu, Royal Enfield, TVS and more calling it home. Over the last few years, start-ups have also been more eager to establish base in Tamil Nadu with notable examples including Ather Energy and Ola Electric.
Tamil Nadu also announced a 100 per cent road tax exemption till December 31, 2025, on electric vehicles including two-wheelers, private cars three-seater autorickshaws, transport vehicles and light goods carriers in a bid to boost higher adoption. The government expects EVs to play a crucial role in the electrification of last-mile connectivity, the minister revealed.
