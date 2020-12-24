Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation

The Ultra T.7 comes in various deck lengths and in 4 & 6-tyre combinations for different applications

Tata Motors has introduced the new Ultra T.7 LCV that has been specially designed for urban transportation. The company claims that it is the most advanced Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) developed by Tata Motors, and its cabin has been engineered to offer the best-in-class comfort with its optimum dimensions of a 1900 mm wide cabin that helps reduce the turnaround time. Tata says the reduced turnaround time will ensure higher earning potential for the truck owners and brings more efficiencies in the logistics sector for profitability.

Commenting on the launch, V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, "With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operating costs. The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award-winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds - comfort and agility - while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category."

The Ultra T.7 is powered by a 2956 cc 4SPCR engine that is tuned to churn out 99 bhp and 300 Nm torque

The Ultra T.7 range is built on a modular platform and comes in various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations to suit a wide range of applications. The strong modular chassis helps to offer better durability, while the radial tubeless tyres help in improving the fuel economy. The Ultra T.7 is powered by a 2956 cc 4SPCR engine that is tuned to churn out 99 bhp at 2800 rpm and develops 300 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual synchromesh gearbox. The Ultra T.7 comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 7,300 kg.

The Ultra T.7 truck features clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps that significantly improve visibility at night.

Tata Motors says that the Ultra T.7 is equipped with a crash-tested cabin and powerful air-brakes for enhanced safety. Additionally, the cabin also gets adjustable seating positions, power steering with tilt and telescopic function, and a dash-mounted gear shifter. The Tata Ultra T.7 is also claimed to offer lower NVH levels and aid in fatigue-less driving. Features like a music system, USB fast charging port, and multiple storage spaces are all standard, plus it also gets Tata Motors' next-gen connected vehicle solution, the Fleet Edge. It features clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps that significantly improve visibility at night.

