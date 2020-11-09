New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation

The 25 Tata Ace CNG tippers have been specially designed for the Vijaywada Municipal Corporation and come with wet and dry compartments, along with GPS, CCTV cameras, and a public announcement system as well.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
The purpose-built Tata Ace CNG Tippers promise lower tailpipe emissions and operating costs expand View Photos
The purpose-built Tata Ace CNG Tippers promise lower tailpipe emissions and operating costs

Highlights

  • The Tata Ace CNG has been fitted with a 3 cubic metre closed-box tipper
  • The Tata Ace CNG Tipper promises efficient solid waste management
  • Tata recently supplied the Ace Gold to the AP government as well

Tata Motors has bagged the order to supply 25 Ace CNG tippers to the Vijaywada Municipal Corporation. The Tata Ace CNG LCVs are specially designed for waste collection and are equipped with a three cubic metre closed-box tipper. The tipper is based on the Tata Ace Gold that uses a 700 cc CNG engine, which promises lower tailpipe emissions and operating costs, making it ideal for city use. The vehicles were procured by the corporation through an open tender, wherein Tata Motors emerged as a top bidder. the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries

On the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, "The Tata Ace is a versatile product that caters to a wide variety of applications for private and municipal use. After successfully serving several government bodies, we're delighted to be associated with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in their quest of efficient solid waste management for the prospering city of Vijayawada. Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for its customers, and we're confident that the Ace Gold will excel their requirement, while being cost effective."

0joe9fvc

The Ace CNG is equipped with a 3 cubic-metre closed-box tipper for quick waste collection and disposal

The Tata Ace CNG tippers for waste collection will come equipped with a geo-positioning system, public announcement system, as well as wet and dry compartments for waste segregation. There will also be a close-circuit camera to aid operations, the company says. The additional equipment has been retro-fitted by the automaker before handing over the vehicles to the municipal corporation.

Also Read: 65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department

0 Comments

The Tata Ace Gold remains one of the most popular LCVs on sale and commands a significant market share in the segment too. The model is offered in different bodystyles for a variety of applications, and is available with petrol and diesel engine options as well. The company has sold over 22 lakh units of the Ace in its 15-year history.

