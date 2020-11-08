New Cars and Bikes in India
search

65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department

Tata Motors has delivered the first lot of 45 Nexon EVs to the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8-years from the EESL.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has leased a fleet of 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8 years expand View Photos
The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has leased a fleet of 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8 years

Highlights

  • First lot of Nexon EVs delivered to Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department
  • The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for 8-years from EESL
  • The Nexon EV comes in three variants - XM, XZ+ & XZ+ LUX
Tech News

Tata Motors today officially announced that it has delivered the first lot of the Nexon EVs to the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Thiruvananthapuram. Out of the 65 units, the Indian carmaker handed over the 45 EVs in a ceremony, while the remaining 20 EVs will follow soon. Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has leased a fleet of 65 Nexon EVs for 8 years as a part of 'Safe Kerala' programme. The Kerala Government will employ these Nexon EVs for effectively regulating the state's vehicular traffic.

Also Read: Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By ₹ 26,000  

r7tgvae

These EVs will be employed for regulating vehicular traffic by Kerla MVD

The EVs will be leased by the Kerala MVD from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). Through this initiative, the Kerala MDV will be able to ease approximately 650 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save on the costs of 2.2 lakh litres of diesel every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "The Kerala Govt. has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD.

Newsbeep

We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the 'Safe Kerala' special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India's best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders, we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market."

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric SUV Review

Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a permanent-magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery. Backed by Ziptron technology, the EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. And, the new electric powertrain offers an output of 245 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to clock triple-digit figure in 9.9 seconds. Moreover, the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in an hour using a fast charger. However, the home charger will fully charge the EV in 8 hours.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From ₹ 34,900​

kevhj5mo

These Nexon EVs will be leased by the Kerala MVD from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)

0 Comments

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in the country earlier this year in January 2020. It comes equipped with features like keyless entry with button start, fully automatic climate control, connected car app, electric tailgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel along with rear parking camera with reverse park assist and more. The EV also gets a 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with smartphone-based navigation, video playback, voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
29,0419% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Automatic
312 Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
19:18
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Apr-20 01:49 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Contest At 2020 Auto Expo
03:22
Tata Nexon EV Contest At 2020 Auto Expo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Apr-20 11:21 PM IST
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
21:34
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Apr-20 07:07 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV, Ather 450X, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike
03:52
Tata Nexon EV, Ather 450X, Maruti Suzuki Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
20:10
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Jan-20 08:52 AM IST
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM IST
First Look: Tata Nexon EV
02:35
First Look: Tata Nexon EV
  • News
  • 07-Jan-20 05:03 PM IST
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Glacier White
Tata Nexon Ev Glacier White
Tata Nexon Ev Powered Sunroof
Tata Nexon Ev Powered Sunroof
Tata Nexon Ev Projector Headlamps With Drl Front Fog Lamps
Tata Nexon Ev Projector Headlamps With Drl Front Fog Lamps
Tata Nexon Ev Reinforced Body Structure
Tata Nexon Ev Reinforced Body Structure
Sunroof
Sunroof
Tata Nexon Ev Automatic Transmission
Tata Nexon Ev Automatic Transmission
Tata Nexon Ev Camera Based Reverse Park Assist
Tata Nexon Ev Camera Based Reverse Park Assist
Tata Nexon Ev Connected Car App
Tata Nexon Ev Connected Car App
Tata Nexon Ev Dual Airbags
Tata Nexon Ev Dual Airbags
Tata Nexon Ev Fully Automatic Climate Control
Tata Nexon Ev Fully Automatic Climate Control
Tata Nexon Ev Leatherette Interiors
Tata Nexon Ev Leatherette Interiors
Tata Nexon Ev Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Tata Nexon Ev Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Tata Nexon Ev Siofix
Tata Nexon Ev Siofix
Tata Nexon Ev Spacious Interior
Tata Nexon Ev Spacious Interior
Tata Nexon Ev Lithium Ion Battery Pack
Tata Nexon Ev Lithium Ion Battery Pack
Tata Nexon Ev Wearable Key Peps
Tata Nexon Ev Wearable Key Peps
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities