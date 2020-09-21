Tata Motors today has announced a special subscription offer on the Nexon EV. This offer is available for a limited period, which is valid until November 30, 2020. The electric SUV can be availed at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just ₹ 34,900 per month. Available for the first 100 subscribers, this subscription program ensures hassle-free vehicle owning experience for the customers. This service is being offered in 5 major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company had introduced a similar program for Nexon EV with a monthly subscription starting from ₹ 41,900 in August 2020.

The subscription tenure for the Tata Nexon EV starts from minimum 12 months

Launched in collaboration with Orix Auto, customers opting for the Nexon EV's subscription package will not have to worry about road tax, registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. They just have to select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors said, "We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new 'Electrifying Subscription' offer is designed to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring 'usership' over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of a shared economy."

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India earlier this year in January

Additional benefits include includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as per their convenience.

