Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By Rs. 26,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By ₹ 26,000

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants, by Rs. 26,000 each, while price for the entry-level XM variant remains unchanged. Tata says this is a periodic update led by the rising raw material cost.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
After the revision, the Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.25 lakh expand View Photos
After the revision, the Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.25 lakh

  • The XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants of the Nexon EV have got a price hike
  • Price of the entry-level Nexon EV XM variant remains unchanged
  • The Tata Nexon EV offers a range of over 312 km on a single charge

Tata Motors has increased the price of its electric SUV, the Nexon EV, by ₹ 26,000 for the XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants in India. However, prices for the entry-level XM variant remains unchanged, and the electric SUV continues to come at a starting price of ₹ 13.99 lakh. However, after the revision, the other two variants are now priced at ₹ 15.25 lakh and ₹ 16.25 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. When we reached out to Tata Motors, the company told us that the prices announced at the time of launch were introductory, and with the rising raw material cost, it had to increase the price of the electric vehicle.

After the revision, the XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants are now priced at ₹ 15.25 lakh and ₹ 16.25 lakh, respectively

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India, earlier this year, in January 2020, and it came with features like - fully automatic climate control, connected car app, keyless entry with button start, all four power windows, an electric tailgate. The higher variants of the Nexon EV even came with a 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with 4-speakers and 4-tweeters, smartphone-based navigation, video playback, voice command, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel along with rear parking camera with reverse park assist. All these features remain unchanged.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric SUV Review

The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge

Tata Nexon EV comes with a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and gets IP67 certification, making the battery water and dust resistant. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge, and the new electric powertrain offers an output of 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple-digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV To Come With 35 Connected Car Features

0 Comments

The Tata Nexon EV is currently also offered under a subscription-based model, in collaboration with Orix Auto. Under the model, customers can get the electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental plan starting at just ₹ 34,900 per month. Customers can opt for either the 12-month, 24-month or, the 36-month plan. This service is currently offered in 5 major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

