Techno DJ Charlotte De Witte Performs Live At Mugello & Releases A F1 Playlist

Charlotte De Witte is perhaps the biggest DJ in the world right now. She's known for her fast and furious brand of techno which is a type of electronic dance music. And now she's collaborated with both the Scuderia Ferrari team and F1. Earlier in the week she performed live at the Ferrari owned Mugello track in Tuscany which also hosted the team's 1000th GP last year. Alongside this, De Witte also created a playlist for F1 which is full of fast and furious tracks which are not meant for the faint of heart, including a new single from her new EP "Formula" which has samples of sounds taken from F1 cars.

The Belgian DJ who recently also performed in India to three packed shows in March, before the second COVID spike lockdowns were engaged, has been one of the fastest rising stars from the world of electronic dance music.

Thank you all so much for watching the stream. This has been an insane experience ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Liet4bbcJy — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) April 29, 2021

Her fast, high BPM tracks and precise DJing style has made her one of the biggest DJs in the world with her headlining festivals like Tomorrowland. This is not her first tryst with Formula 1. Previously, she was invited to Spa-Francorchamps in her home country of Belgium.

"I've always been a big fan of a lot of speed, a lot of adrenaline. I've always loved motorcycles and skiing, so I've always been fascinated by high adrenaline, high-speed sports. I think when I got invited to go to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Formula 1 race, it was a confirmation of this feeling. I absolutely enjoyed it, it was incredible to see those cars passing by and to just be there and have the vibe, and the atmosphere that a Formula 1 race has," she said.

"Plus, it was around the same period of time [at Spa] that I rediscovered the track from DJ Visage which is also called Formula, so I think those two aspects really inspired me so much to create a 'race' EP, using all those revving, engine sounds and make techno tracks with it. I'm so massively inspired and I'm a big fan of everything that involves Formula 1 and racing," she spoke about the inspiration behind her new track which is also in the playlist.

The new EP came out on April 29, coupled with a 1 hour 30 minute live performance at the start and finish straight for Mugello. The video shows De Witte emerge from the pit garage and perform at the start-finish line in front of a Scarlett Ferrari. Her performance was also being followed by the Ferrari F1 duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. The playlist is also up on Spotify and Apple Music which is being promoted by F1 as well officially.

