New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 

Tesla has also built solar canopies, a restaurant and convenience store at the location which makes the charging pitstop a little more engaging.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This is the world's largest supercharger with 56 stalls expand View Photos
This is the world's largest supercharger with 56 stalls

Highlights

  • Tesla's supercharger in California will have 56 stalls
  • It already has superchargers in China with 50 stalls
  • It also gets a store and restaurant to make it more engaging
Tech News

Tesla has been expanding its supercharger network at a rapid pace and now the world's most valuable automaker has unveiled the world's largest supercharger station in Firebaugh, California. This supercharger station has been in development for a couple of months and it will have 56 supercharging stalls. In China, Tesla already has stations with 50 stalls, 56 is a new record. 

This is going to make the supercharger station significantly larger than the average station Tesla has in the US. The station is located between the Bay Area and Los Angeles which is obvious as Elon Musk himself stays in Los Angeles and Tesla's original market was predominated by people in Silicon Valley and Hollywood. These two also represent the two largest markets for the electric car maker. 

Newsbeep

Tesla has also built solar canopies, a restaurant and convenience store at the location which makes the charging pitstop a little more engaging. The solar canopies are meant to provide shade to the vehicles while also helping power the supercharger station. 

ugndjf1c

The updated Model 3 comes with an updated range 

0 Comments

This comes after the company has launched a new self-driving beta which improves the autonomous capabilities of its cars. It also comes at a time where the company has unveiled new models of the Model 3 and Model Y which have a greater range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
Volvo Cars Invests In Designing And Developing Electric Motors In-House
Volvo Cars Invests In Designing And Developing Electric Motors In-House
2021 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe With More Power
2021 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe With More Power
Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 
Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 
MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario
MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Volvo Cars Drops New Cars From 30 Metres. Here’s Why
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Turbocharged Yamaha MT Three-Cylinder Prototype Revealed
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Maruti Suzuki Sold 2 Lakh Cars Through Its Online Sales Network
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Nissan Explores Possible Sale Of 34% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors: Report
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut
Joan Mir Crowned 2020 MotoGP World Champion As Morbidelli Wins Valencia GP
Joan Mir Crowned 2020 MotoGP World Champion As Morbidelli Wins Valencia GP
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
F1: Hamilton Wins Turkish GP To Clinch Record Equalling 7th World Title 
18th U.S. Takata Death Reported, First In A BMW
18th U.S. Takata Death Reported, First In A BMW
France Says Japanese Tyremaker Bridgestone To Shut Bethune Plant
France Says Japanese Tyremaker Bridgestone To Shut Bethune Plant
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities