Tesla Launches World's Largest Supercharger Station 

Tesla has been expanding its supercharger network at a rapid pace and now the world's most valuable automaker has unveiled the world's largest supercharger station in Firebaugh, California. This supercharger station has been in development for a couple of months and it will have 56 supercharging stalls. In China, Tesla already has stations with 50 stalls, 56 is a new record.

This is going to make the supercharger station significantly larger than the average station Tesla has in the US. The station is located between the Bay Area and Los Angeles which is obvious as Elon Musk himself stays in Los Angeles and Tesla's original market was predominated by people in Silicon Valley and Hollywood. These two also represent the two largest markets for the electric car maker.

Tesla has also built solar canopies, a restaurant and convenience store at the location which makes the charging pitstop a little more engaging. The solar canopies are meant to provide shade to the vehicles while also helping power the supercharger station.

The updated Model 3 comes with an updated range

This comes after the company has launched a new self-driving beta which improves the autonomous capabilities of its cars. It also comes at a time where the company has unveiled new models of the Model 3 and Model Y which have a greater range.

