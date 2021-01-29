Tesla Model 3: All You Need To Know

Affter making us wait close to five years, Tesla has finally set foot in India. And it will be making its foray with quite a few popular models, if not all. The Tesla Model 3 which is the most affordable offering in the EV maker's line-up is expected to be one of the first models to hit our market and incidentally it is all-set to receive a mid-life update this year. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Tesla Model 3.
0 Comments
Also Read: The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery
- Tesla has added a new heat pump system and also improved the drive range across the trims including one that has a range of more than 568 km and a top speed of 233.3 kmph.
- It also gets a new efficiency package that has resulted in increase of the overall drive range across trims. This amounts to an increase of 48 km.
- There is also a new powered trunk, new double pane windows and numerous other changes like the adoption of the chrome details from the Model Y.
- Inside the cabin, the steering wheel sports a metallic finish and is also heated. The car also gets new auto-dimming mirrors and the central console too has been tweaked, with an even more minimalist design. Other smaller aesthetic changes include a graphite trim near the seat control.
- The car comes with the option of 18-inch or 19-inch wheels while the customers can also opt for the new 20-inch turbine wheels shod with low-profile tyres.
- All variants are quicker to triple-digit speeds at 3.1 seconds which is around one-tenth times faster compared to the predecessor.
- Then, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is offered with a larger 82 kWH battery pack. This marks an increase from the 79 kWh battery on its predecessor and means the vehicle is now 3.8 per cent more energy dense.
- In 2019, the electric vehicle had scored a full five-star crash test rating in the Euro NCAP and the new model too is expected to deliver same results.
- It scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child occupant protection.
- The Tesla Model 3 also scored 94 per cent for its range of safety assist systems, which is the highest safety assist score awarded to any new vehicle in 2018-19 protocols by the Euro NCAP.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.