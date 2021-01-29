Tesla Model 3: All You Need To Know

The new Tesla Model 3 gets brand new wheels and an updated front end.

Affter making us wait close to five years, Tesla has finally set foot in India. And it will be making its foray with quite a few popular models, if not all. The Tesla Model 3 which is the most affordable offering in the EV maker's line-up is expected to be one of the first models to hit our market and incidentally it is all-set to receive a mid-life update this year. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Tesla Model 3.

Tesla has added a new heat pump system and also improved the drive range across the trims including one that has a range of more than 568 km and a top speed of 233.3 kmph. It also gets a new efficiency package that has resulted in increase of the overall drive range across trims. This amounts to an increase of 48 km. The new version of the Model 3 comes with revised interiors and added features. There is also a new powered trunk, new double pane windows and numerous other changes like the adoption of the chrome details from the Model Y. Inside the cabin, the steering wheel sports a metallic finish and is also heated. The car also gets new auto-dimming mirrors and the central console too has been tweaked, with an even more minimalist design. Other smaller aesthetic changes include a graphite trim near the seat control. The car comes with the option of 18-inch or 19-inch wheels while the customers can also opt for the new 20-inch turbine wheels shod with low-profile tyres. All variants are quicker to triple-digit speeds at 3.1 seconds which is around one-tenth times faster compared to the predecessor. The new Tesla Model 3 also gets subtle design updates. Then, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is offered with a larger 82 kWH battery pack. This marks an increase from the 79 kWh battery on its predecessor and means the vehicle is now 3.8 per cent more energy dense. In 2019, the electric vehicle had scored a full five-star crash test rating in the Euro NCAP and the new model too is expected to deliver same results. It scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child occupant protection. The Tesla Model 3 also scored 94 per cent for its range of safety assist systems, which is the highest safety assist score awarded to any new vehicle in 2018-19 protocols by the Euro NCAP.

