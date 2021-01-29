New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Model 3: All You Need To Know

The Tesla Model 3 which is the most affordable offering in the EV maker's line-up is expected to be one of the first models to hit our market and incidentally it is all-set to receive a mid-life update this year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Tesla Model 3 gets brand new wheels and an updated front end. expand View Photos
The new Tesla Model 3 gets brand new wheels and an updated front end.

Highlights

  • The new Tesla Model 3 gets brand new wheels and an updated front end.
  • It gets an updated cabin with revised central console and more features.
  • It is powered by a bigger battery pack and offers better drive range.

Affter making us wait close to five years, Tesla has finally set foot in India. And it will be making its foray with quite a few popular models, if not all. The Tesla Model 3 which is the most affordable offering in the EV maker's line-up is expected to be one of the first models to hit our market and incidentally it is all-set to receive a mid-life update this year. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Tesla Model 3.

0 Comments

Also Read: The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery

  1. Tesla has added a new heat pump system and also improved the drive range across the trims including one that has a range of more than 568 km and a top speed of 233.3 kmph.
  2. It also gets a new efficiency package that has resulted in increase of the overall drive range across trims. This amounts to an increase of 48 km.
    3spuehes

    The new version of the Model 3 comes with revised interiors and added features.

  3. There is also a new powered trunk, new double pane windows and numerous other changes like the adoption of the chrome details from the Model Y.
  4. Inside the cabin, the steering wheel sports a metallic finish and is also heated. The car also gets new auto-dimming mirrors and the central console too has been tweaked, with an even more minimalist design. Other smaller aesthetic changes include a graphite trim near the seat control.
  5. The car comes with the option of 18-inch or 19-inch wheels while the customers can also opt for the new 20-inch turbine wheels shod with low-profile tyres.
  6. All variants are quicker to triple-digit speeds at 3.1 seconds which is around one-tenth times faster compared to the predecessor.
    nof4jje

    The new Tesla Model 3 also gets subtle design updates.

  7. Then, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is offered with a larger 82 kWH battery pack. This marks an increase from the 79 kWh battery on its predecessor and means the vehicle is now 3.8 per cent more energy dense.
  8. In 2019, the electric vehicle had scored a full five-star crash test rating in the Euro NCAP and the new model too is expected to deliver same results.
  9. It scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child occupant protection.
  10. The Tesla Model 3 also scored 94 per cent for its range of safety assist systems, which is the highest safety assist score awarded to any new vehicle in 2018-19 protocols by the Euro NCAP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Expected Price
₹ 75 Lakh
Expected Launch
Nov 2021
Sedan
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Gib 300x600
x
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities