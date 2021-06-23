  • Home
Tesla Model S Plaid In Race Trim Hits 209 kmph At Pikes Peak

What will be interesting is if Tesla can still hold on to the 0-100 kmph figures that it has claimed at Pikes Peak considering the altitude.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
23-Jun-21 06:05 PM IST
Highlights
  • The modified Model S Plaid has achieved speed of 209 kmph at Pikes Peak
  • The car started from a height of 9,000 feet & climbed up to 14,115 feet
  • The car was modified with new suspension and tyres

Clad in racing trim thanks to the folks at Unplugged Performance, the new 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid has achieved new heights at the very tricky Pikes Peak Hill climb. It achieved an insane speed of 209.2 km/h that to uphill at Pikes Peak. Pikes Peak is a 12.4-mile route that starts at about 9,000 feet and climbs to the summit at 14,115 feet above sea level. A company called  'Unplugged Performance' has modified the car which features an after-market Tesla tuner which has been modded with a new suspension, brakes, tyres, roll cage, and a number of aerodynamic changes. 

There is a video of the practice runs at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb which looks quite stunning. It leads the exhibition category by some margin raced by Randy Pobst. 

What will be interesting is if Tesla can still hold on to the 0-100 kmph figures that it has claimed at Pike Peak considering the altitude and the uphill climb. Also, the new aerodynamic parts could change the power to weight ratio of the car. 

It should be noted that Pikes Peak is amongst the most dangerous tracks in the world since it has sharp turns that mostly open up on the cliff side, but because you're going up slope it is also very demanding on the vehicle and the driver. 

