Tesla Model Y Deliveries Begin In Canada

The deliveries for the Tesla Model Y Crossover SUV have begun as the vehicle was delivered to a customer in British Columbia, Canada. The Model Y was unveiled in the US market in March 2019.

The first Model Y in Canada was delivered to its owners and more deliveries will follow soon

Highlights

  • Tesla officially unveiled the Model Y in March 2019
  • Tesla Model Y is manufactured at Fremont plant in California
  • It is the second vehicle based on Model 3 sedan platform

Tesla, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially started the international deliveries for the Model Y. Deliveries for the car have started in Canada, which is believed to be the first major market expansion for the new electric Crossover SUV. The Tesla Owners Club of British Columbia revealed that the first Tesla Model Y was delivered in Canada yesterday. Moreover, the Canadian customers receiving the delivery of the Blue Metallic Model Y was shared on an Instagram under British Columbia Tesla Owners Instagram page. The company started delivering the electric crossover SUV in the US market earlier this year in March and now,  with deliveries in Canada, Tesla has taken the first step at, what might be, a big expansion in global markets. 

ulej599o

Tesla has started deliveries for the Model Y in Canada

The Tesla Model Y prices start at CAD 75,990 which is around $59,720 for the long-range variant. The performance variant costs CAD 85,990 (around $64,199) before receiving local incentives. The international deliveries for the Model Y come hot on the heels of the company's effort to increase the production at the Fremont plant, right after a month-long closure. Moreover, the company CEO, Elon Musk, had already indicated that the production of Model Y at the Fremont facility will take precedence over the other models. 

Notably, Tesla has been leading the EV revolution in the Canadian market. In the first quarter of 2020, the company delivered more than 4,000 units of the Model 3 vehicles, which is remarkable. Moreover, Tesla has also played an essential role in helping overall electric vehicle sales grow by 50 per cent year-on-year in Canada.

Congratulations Owners, @teslamotorsand @elonmusk Team! ????????????????

A post shared by Tesla Owners Club of BC (@bcteslaowners) on

On the other hand, the European Model Y owners are likely to get deliveries of their cars as when the Gigafactory in Berlin officially enters its production phase, which is expected to happen early next year. The international deliveries of the Tesla Model Y to other markets across Europe and Asia are likely to begin by the first half of 2021.

g9tipurg

Tesla Model Y is a 7-seater Crossover SUV which is manufactured at company's Fremont plant

In other news, it is reported that Tesla is delivering Model Y with plenty of issues, which the company has not able to fix the problem. As per the report from InsideEVs, the carmaker is delivering the cars with several issues which the company hasn't been able to address. The customer highlighted the issues such as missing paint, improper rear seat alignment, loose trim, fault hatch sensor, window rolling down incorrectly, squeaky rear headrests, rattling rear seats, improperly connected front headlight. The report claimed that Tesla has been making attempts to resolve or fix some of these issues; some of which have been temporarily addressed. 

