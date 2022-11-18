  • Home
Tesla Semi Truck Delivery Event Announced

Tesla was to start deliveries of the Semi to Pepsi on December 1.
18-Nov-22
  • The Semi was announced back in 2017
  • Elon Musk had pushed back the production a couple of times in the past
  • Pepsi is the first customer for the Semi electric truck

Tesla has been working on its electric truck — the Semi — for a while now and it has deliveries to make to customers like Pepsi in December. In sync with the December delivery, it has scheduled a delivery event on December 1 at its factory in Nevada.

This was already announced by Elon Musk in a tweet in October, but now there is an official event that has been announced. The GigaFactory in Nevada is a joint facility with Panasonic which makes its batteries, but the production of the Semi is actually planned for the Gigafactory in Texas.

In around eight weeks, 40 Tesla Semi trucks have been produced. In fact, the production rate is higher than what many believed with Tesla claiming that it could have 100 Semi trucks ready before the end of the year.

For 2024, Tesla wants to have more than 50,000 units of the electric truck manufactured, however, it hasn’t revealed the production plan yet. 

