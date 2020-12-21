Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021

Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric car maker will deploy a full self-driving car service on a monthly subscription basis in 2021. Tesla has been testing a new full self-driving mode in beta with a select set of drivers which had been trained on the “Dojo Supercomputer”.

Musk confirmed this on Twitter in his typical trigger happy style. “Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year,” he tweeted replying to a tweet from @padgeuk who was enquiring if one could pay for it annually.

Tesla Full Self Driving Hardware

Musk confirmed that even though there will be subscription service for the same, he maintained over the long run, buying the service will be the cheapest option.

“I should say, it will still make sense to buy FSD as an option as in our view, buying FSD is an investment in the future. And we are confident that it is an investment that will pay off to the consumer — to the benefit of the consumer. In my opinion, buying FSD option is something people will not regret doing,” said the world's second-richest man, whose stock has ascended thanks to the success of Tesla and SpaceX.

Tesla's FSD chip is said to be more powerful than Nvidia's chips

Tesla is already looking for a wide release of the self-driving package in the US. Musk even intends to be working on a plan allowing people to transfer the ownership of the self-driving package to another owner.

Tesla, bit by bit, it owing towards a software as a service business model which is something that's been adopted by some of the biggest tech companies in the world like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and even Apple.

