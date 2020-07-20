New Cars and Bikes in India

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Postponed Till 2021

The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa dEste is one of the most exclusive motoring gatherings in the world. The event will now be held from May 28 30, 2021.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

The organisers of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este – the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este and BMW Group Classic – have jointly come a decision to postpone the event planned for October 2020 until May 2021. The event will now be held from May 28 – 30, 2021. The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is one of the most exclusive motoring gatherings in the world.

Taking into account the travel restrictions still in place worldwide, the organisers have taken the decision to postpone the world's oldest Concorso d'Eleganza. The organisers are already in advanced planning for May 2021 and we will see the action back on shores of Lake Como – together with the dazzling selection of automobiles and motorcycles that had already been confirmed in their relevant classes. All the weekend highlights planned for 2020 will carry over to 2021.

ferraris concorso deleganza

The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is now planned for May 28-30, 2021 

0 Comments

The organisers said in a statement, “In particular, we would like to extend our most sincere thanks for the loyalty of our participants and guests who had expressed their wish to join us for a unique autumn edition. We will be delighted to welcome you properly next May under more favourable conditions.We wish our participants, visitors and supporters of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este all the very best and hope you stay safe in the meantime.”
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed
BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
Select your City
or select from popular cities