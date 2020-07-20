The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Postponed Till 2021

The organisers of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este – the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este and BMW Group Classic – have jointly come a decision to postpone the event planned for October 2020 until May 2021. The event will now be held from May 28 – 30, 2021. The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is one of the most exclusive motoring gatherings in the world.

Taking into account the travel restrictions still in place worldwide, the organisers have taken the decision to postpone the world's oldest Concorso d'Eleganza. The organisers are already in advanced planning for May 2021 and we will see the action back on shores of Lake Como – together with the dazzling selection of automobiles and motorcycles that had already been confirmed in their relevant classes. All the weekend highlights planned for 2020 will carry over to 2021.

The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is now planned for May 28-30, 2021

The organisers said in a statement, “In particular, we would like to extend our most sincere thanks for the loyalty of our participants and guests who had expressed their wish to join us for a unique autumn edition. We will be delighted to welcome you properly next May under more favourable conditions.We wish our participants, visitors and supporters of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este all the very best and hope you stay safe in the meantime.”



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.