Top 5 Highlights: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

Triumph Motorcycles introduced the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200, which is now fitted with a Euro V compliant engine. In addition, Triumph also revealed the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, paying homage to the iconic Triumph TR6 motorcycle which was ridden by McQueen himself in the 1963 movie 'The Great Escape'. A legendary movie star, motorcycle stuntman and enthusiast, Steve McQueen was nicknamed 'King of Cool', for his on-screen persona and his stuntman-ship on motorcycles throughout his movie career.

(This is the original Triumph TR6 ridden by Steve McQueen in the 1963 movie, 'The Great Escape'. But, here's an interesting fact! The famous motorcycle jump scene was in fact done by Bud Ekins, a stunt rider and not McQueen himself)

(The 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine on Scrambler 1200 is now Euro V/BS6 compliant. It makes 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox)

( Each bike is individually numbered on the billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature. The fuel tank features a Steve McQueen graphic as well, making it unique. Triumph says that the fit and finish on the motorcycle is exquisite)

(The Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition gets a full-colour TFT instrument console with backlit switches. In terms of electronics, the Scrambler 1200 gets Triumph's latest generation of ride-by-wire technology along with six riding modes that are - road, rain, sport, off-road, off-road pro (only on the XE variant) and a rider configurable mode. Then you also have ABS, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and cruise control as well)