Top 5 Highlights: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition
Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2021 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, which will be sold in limited numbers. The Steve McQueen edition pays homage to the Triumph TR6 which people will remember from the famous jump scene in 'The Great Escape'.
Highlights
- The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition is now on sale in India
- It is priced at Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
- It is based on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE
Triumph Motorcycles introduced the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200, which is now fitted with a Euro V compliant engine. In addition, Triumph also revealed the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition, paying homage to the iconic Triumph TR6 motorcycle which was ridden by McQueen himself in the 1963 movie 'The Great Escape'. A legendary movie star, motorcycle stuntman and enthusiast, Steve McQueen was nicknamed 'King of Cool', for his on-screen persona and his stuntman-ship on motorcycles throughout his movie career.
