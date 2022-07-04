Top 5 Pre-Owned Automatic Hatchbacks To Buy

Automatic cars have become popular among Indian consumers. And why wouldn't they be? They are convenient, easy to drive and make life so much easier in stop-and-go traffic. So, from conventional automatics like torque converters, continuous variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission to semi-automatics like automated manual transmission and intelligent manual transmission, right now, buyers are spoilt for choices. But they are also pricier than their manual counterparts. So, if you are looking for a good automatic car, but are on a tight budget, then buying a pre-owned car might be a good option. And here are our top 5 picks for best used automatic cars.

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is one of the top-selling cars from Maruti Suzuki India, and a very popular option in the used car market as well. While the new 2022 model now comes with an automated manual transmission, the older version came with a more sophisticated CVT or continuous variable transmission. So yes, going for a used Baleno CVT would certainly be a smarter choice if you want a proper automatic car. You can get one in the used car market for around Rs. 5.50 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh depending on the model year and the condition of the car.

2. Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is yet another popular choice in the premium hatchback space, and one would say it was the car that popularised this segment in India. Now, the current-gen model does get a couple of advanced Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), the older model, which you are likely to find in higher numbers in the used car market, also came with a capable CVT unit. The older-gen model before that came with a 4-speed automatic. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get one for anywhere between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 7 lakh.

3. Honda Jazz

Honda's Jazz has always been a popular choice among premium hatchback buyers, and why not? It comes with a strong fit and finish, decent features, and frugal engines, with the option of a CVT automatic with the petrol version. However, Honda has not updated the Jazz for a while now, which is why a brand-new model might not be a great bang for your buck. We would suggest looking for one in the used car space, where you can get one for anywhere between Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh, depending on the model year and its condition.

4. Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

The Polo GT TSI is the car that made hot hatches famous in India, and even today it's considered to be the go-to option for anyone looking for a performance car on a budget. One of its biggest highlights was the Direct-Shift Gearbox or DSG automatic. However, the car is no longer on sale in India, so going for a pre-owned Polo GT is the only option, and you can get one for around Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh, depending on its condition. A newer one with the 6-speed automatic will be slightly costlier, touching almost Rs. 10 lakh. However, we must tell you that the car can be pretty expensive to maintain.

5. Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 is also a very popular hatchback and for those looking for a convenient city car, an automatic option is also available. While the new Grand i10 Nios is offered with an AMT unit, the previous-gen model, used to come with a 4-speed torque converter unit. A brand new Grand i10 Nios AMT would cost you around Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh rupees on-road Delhi. However, a slightly older previous-gen Grand i10 auto will cost you much less, around Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh.