Login

Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment

The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Nov-23 07:08 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New plant to be completed by 2026
  • Will increase Toyota's production capacity by 1 lakh units per year
  • Toyota confirms Innova HyCross to be one of the models to roll out of new plant

Celebrating 25 years of operations in India, Toyota has announced a fresh round of investments in the country to further boost its production capacity. The Japanese carmaker’s India subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government to set up a third production facility at Bidadi. The facility, set to be built at an investment of around Rs 3,300 crore, will add a further 1 lakh units per annum to Toyota’s production capacity and is set to be completed by 2026.

 

Also read: All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
 

The company’s two existing plants have a total production capacity of 3.42 lakh units per annum.

“The Indian market has always been of great importance to us. We are confident that with the new investments in India, we will further elevate TKM’s role in our global vision for a more promising future by creating sustainable mobility solutions that enrich people’s lives worldwide,” said Masahiko Maeda, CEO of Toyota Asia Region.

 

Also Read: Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
 

The Innova HyCross will be one of the first models to roll off the line at the new plant.

 

Toyota says that the new plant will also create up to 2,000 new jobs and could also contribute to the growth of the supplier ecosystem in the region.

 

Also Read: Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
 

While the plant is still some years away from commencing operation, Toyota has said that one of the models to roll out of the facility will be the Innova HyCross. The more upmarket alternative to the Innova Crysta has proven to be popular with buyers in the country with Toyota even having to stop accepting bookings for the fully-loaded variants due to supply challenges. Bookings for the variants were closed back in April and have yet to resume. The hybrid also still commands a waiting period of over a year. Toyota said that other models would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The company however did not directly comment on the manufacturing of EVs in India in the near future. Toyota said that it had the technology present in its portfolio in global markets and would bring it to India at the right time. The company however committed to localizing its products in India highlighting that it was locally assembling key components such as engines and gearboxes for many of its cars in the country.

# Toyota# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Bidadi Plant# Toyota new manufacturing plant# Toyota India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
63,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
53,232 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 24,636/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,400 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 9.85 L
₹ 22,061/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
17,459 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.4
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
84,598 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Orxa Energies Mantis
Orxa Energies Mantis

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12161 second ago

HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.

Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
Renault Commences Nationwide Winter Service Camp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3446 second ago

The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.

Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2304 second ago

Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1499 second ago

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter

New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet

Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved