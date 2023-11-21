Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Nov-23 07:08 PM IST
Highlights
- New plant to be completed by 2026
- Will increase Toyota's production capacity by 1 lakh units per year
- Toyota confirms Innova HyCross to be one of the models to roll out of new plant
Celebrating 25 years of operations in India, Toyota has announced a fresh round of investments in the country to further boost its production capacity. The Japanese carmaker’s India subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government to set up a third production facility at Bidadi. The facility, set to be built at an investment of around Rs 3,300 crore, will add a further 1 lakh units per annum to Toyota’s production capacity and is set to be completed by 2026.
Also read: All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
The company’s two existing plants have a total production capacity of 3.42 lakh units per annum.
“The Indian market has always been of great importance to us. We are confident that with the new investments in India, we will further elevate TKM’s role in our global vision for a more promising future by creating sustainable mobility solutions that enrich people’s lives worldwide,” said Masahiko Maeda, CEO of Toyota Asia Region.
Also Read: Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
The Innova HyCross will be one of the first models to roll off the line at the new plant.
Toyota says that the new plant will also create up to 2,000 new jobs and could also contribute to the growth of the supplier ecosystem in the region.
Also Read: Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
While the plant is still some years away from commencing operation, Toyota has said that one of the models to roll out of the facility will be the Innova HyCross. The more upmarket alternative to the Innova Crysta has proven to be popular with buyers in the country with Toyota even having to stop accepting bookings for the fully-loaded variants due to supply challenges. Bookings for the variants were closed back in April and have yet to resume. The hybrid also still commands a waiting period of over a year. Toyota said that other models would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The company however did not directly comment on the manufacturing of EVs in India in the near future. Toyota said that it had the technology present in its portfolio in global markets and would bring it to India at the right time. The company however committed to localizing its products in India highlighting that it was locally assembling key components such as engines and gearboxes for many of its cars in the country.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12161 second ago
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
-3446 second ago
The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.
-2304 second ago
Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December
-1499 second ago
Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition are based on Topline trims and get 1.0L TSI petrol engine with a choice between 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter
41 minutes ago
Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.
1 hour ago
Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.
2 hours ago
Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.
2 hours ago
The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship
2 hours ago
Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.
3 hours ago
The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team
3 days ago
The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators
5 days ago
This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US
8 days ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
11 days ago
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet
14 days ago
The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.