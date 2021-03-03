carandbike logo
Toyota India's Employee Union Calls Off Labour Strike At Bidadi Plant After Four Months

Toyota had resumed production in January 2021 after a majority of members from a total of 3,350 employees voluntarily expressed their intention to work with discipline.

Charanpreet Singh
The worker union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at TKM's Bidadi factory in Karnataka expand View Photos
The worker union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at TKM's Bidadi factory in Karnataka

Highlights

  • The worker's union called off the labour strike after four months
  • Workers at the Bidadi facility went on strike in November 2020
  • They are protesting against disciplinary action taken against the worker

The employee union at Toyota India on Tuesday called off the labour strike at the Bidadi factory in Karnataka on March 2, 2021. The Japanese automaker had declared a lockout situation at both the manufacturing plants in November 2020 after workers' union members went on a 'sit-in strike' at the premises as a protest against the suspension of a worker. However, the company had resumed production after a majority of members from a total of 3,350 employees voluntarily expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour.

Also Read: Review: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift​

7hu701ng

Toyota India resumed operations at both the plants with effect from the second shift on January 12, 2021.

Toyota India said in an official statement that, "TKM is very grateful to the Government of Karnataka and the Department of Labor, who have played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation, between all parties. Furthermore, on 1st March TKM has accepted the undertaking given by Union leaders on behalf of the members that was presented by them to the Govt. The company has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by 5th March 2021, and ensure synergies based on mutual trust for the future and to respect the terms of their mutual understanding."

"Throughout TKM's long history in India, the company has been well recognised for their strong people-friendly culture and their commitment to development. Going forward, TKM will continue to work towards strengthening this value system by fostering relationships based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect."

qcfic0ig

The two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka have a total capacity of over 3 lakh units

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: Toyota India Registered 36% Growth In Domestic Sales​

Both the factories of Toyota India are situated in the industrial hub of Bidadi, Karnataka. The two manufacturing plants have a total capacity of over three lakh units. The Japanese carmaker manufactures utility vehicles such as Fortuner and Innova at the first factory, whereas products like Yaris are produced at the second manufacturing plant.

