Toyota's Upcoming Hybrid Sedan Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Electrification has been one of the key focus areas for Toyota in the global markets. Earlier this year Toyota showcased its all-electric range and now it has released a teaser image of its upcoming hybrid sedan, which is likely to be the successor of the Prius hybrid. In fact, it's most likely the same mysterious model that it teased alongside the bZ4x crossover. The model is expected to share its underpinnings and powertrain with the bZ3 sedan which is sold in China and will make its debut on November 16.

The teasers were released on the company's Japanese social media handles, however, the brand is refraining from sharing any further details as yet. In fact, the company hasn't even revealed its name yet, while we expect it use the venerable Prius moniker for this hybrid model. Both teasers show "Hybrid Reborn" lettering while the tapering roofline silhouette will remind you of the Prius sedan. Moreover, the word "reborn" itself hints at Toyota going with the Prius name for this new model rather than coming up with a new branding

The fourth-gen Prius has been around since 2015, and it's high time for a generation update. The previously teased bZ had a similar profile, but that was a different car since bZ brand is reserved for pure electric models. Toyota had earlier said that the Prius will remain one of the front-runners in its electrified range and we expect the next-gen model to be a plug-in-hybrid, followed by a hydrogen fuel-cell iteration.