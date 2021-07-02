Tractor Sales June 2021: Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 46,875 Tractors In The Domestic Market

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector has released the monthly sales numbers for June 2021. Last month the company sold 46,875 tractors in the domestic markets, witnessing a growth of 31 per cent compared to 35,844 units sold in June 2020. However, we must consider the fact that last year in June, India was still coming out of a nationwide lockdown. Even though tractor sales were in a better state compared to passenger vehicles, comparing the two months would not be very accurate.

A similar anomaly can be witnessed when June sales are compared to May 2021, when the company sold 22,843 tractors in India. Although the volume more than doubled in June 2021, we must consider the fact that in May several states were under a lockdown to curb the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus, affecting both production and retail sales. However, restrictions on exports activities were much less so we have a more accurate comparison over here. In June 2021 Mahindra exported 1347 units, whereas May 2021 exports stood at 1341 units. However, compared to the 700 units exported in June 2020, Mahindra saw a growth of 92 per cent in June 2021.

In June 2021 Mahindra exported 1347 tractors from India, including CKD units

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The sharp fall in Covid-19 cases and resultant easing of related restrictions, arrival of timely monsoon, increase in MSP rates for key kharif crops and continued strong Government support to all Agri activities is giving a very strong momentum to tractor demand. We continue to remain optimistic about the progress of the monsoon and tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1347 tractors with a growth of 92 per cent".