Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the Rocket 3 GT cruiser motorcycle on September 10, 2020. It is a full-blown cruiser and a new variant of the Rocket 3R, which is already on sale in India. Here's how we expect it to be priced.

We expect the Triumph Rocket 3 GT to be priced at about Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets a more relaxed riding position
  • The Rocket 3 R and the GT share the same engine, frame & suspension
  • We expect it to be priced at Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the Triumph Rocket 3 GT on September 10, 2020. The company already sells the Rocket 3R is India at a price of ₹ 18 lakh. The Rocket 3 GT will be a touring focussed variant, selling alongside the Rocket 3 R. While both models get the same engine, there are few cosmetic differences along with few added features on the Triumph Rocket 3 GT. The seat height of the Rocket 3 GT is 23 mm lower than the Rocket 3 R and weighs 3 kg more than the Rocket 3 R at 294 kg. For example, the Rocket 3 GT gets heated grips as standard along with adjustable footpegs for the rider and the pillion and an adjustable backrest as well. The flyscreen on the GT is different too. Additionally, the Rocket 3 GT gets pulled back handlebar while the Rocket 3 R gets a flat, wide handlebar.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets a pillion backrest and a adjustable footpegs, heated grips and a taller flyscreen.)

Like the Rocket 3 R, the Rocket 3 GT gets a 2,500 cc, in-line three cylinder engine that puts out 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is the biggest engine on any production motorcycle in the world and even the peak torque output is the highest on any production motorcycle in the world. The Rocket is a shaft driven motorcycle and it gets a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter for shifting gears with ease. The cruiser motorcycle gets 47 mm Showa forks up front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with a piggyback reservoir. Both are fully adjustable.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT sport the same 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder with 165 bhp and 221 Nm, the biggest production motorcycle engine in the world)

The Rocket 3 GT gets ride-by-wire and four riding modes which are road, rain, sport and rider configurable modes. Plus, the bike gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) supported ABS, cornering ABS and traction control. The motorcycle also gets cruise control and hill hold control as well. Optional accessories include integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated phone and music operation and tyre pressure monitoring system.

In India, the Rocket 3 GT will go up against the Ducati Diavel 1260 S, whose prices start at ₹ 17.7 lakh. Although, it must be mentioned that the BS6 variant of the Diavel 1260 S hasn't been launched yet. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 19 lakh or so.

