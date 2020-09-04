Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch Date Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will launch the Triumph Rocket 3 GT in India on September 10, 2020. The Rocket 3 GT is a touring-friendly cruiser, which will be sold along side the Rocket 3 R, which is already on sale in India and is priced at ₹ 18 lakh. The Rocket 3 GT gets forward-set footrests, which are adjustable, handlebar which is slightly pulled back and adjustable footpegs along with backrest for the pillion rider. Other standard features on the Rocket 3 GT include heated grips. The seat height of the Rocket 3 GT is 23 mm lower than the Rocket 3 R and weighs 3 kg more than the Rocket 3 R at 294 kg.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets adjustable footrests for rider and pillion, pulled back handlebar and a roomier seat that also sits lower by 23 mm when compared to the Rocket 3 R)

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 GT is powered by a 2,500 cc, in-line three cylinder engine that puts out 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The peak torque output is highest among any production motorcycle. It is a shaft-driven motorcycle and gets a 6-speed gearbox with the option of adding a bi-direction quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets 47 mm Showa forks up front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with a piggyback reservoir. Both are fully adjustable.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT sport the same 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder engine that makes 165 bhp and a staggering 221 Nm of peak torque)

In terms of electronics, the Rocket 3 GT gets ride-by-wire and four riding modes which are road, rain, sport and rider configurable modes. Plus, the bike gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) supported ABS, cornering ABS and traction control. The motorcycle also gets cruise control and hill hold control as well. Optional accessories include integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated phone and music operation and tyre pressure monitoring system.

We expect the Triumph Rocket 3 GT to be priced below ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

