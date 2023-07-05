Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Secure 1,500 Bookings

The newly launched motorcycles from Triumph, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, have cumulatively secured a total of 1,500 bookings in India. The number is most likely to rise rapidly, as the introductory price for the Speed is an ultra-aggressive Rs 2.23 lakh, for the first 10,000 customers, post which it will be hiked to Rs 2.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The brand is yet to release pricing details for the Scrambler 400 X. Built in collaboration with Bajaj, these are now the most affordable motorcycles to be launched in India by Triumph.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been built in collaboration with Bajaj

The motorcycles have been designed at the brand’s Hinckley factory and are built on a steel tubular frame with a bolt-on subframe and a cast aluminium swingarm. Coming to the powertrain, they are equipped with a 398 cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque assist clutch. Feature highlights include ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and a large analogue instrument console with an integrated LCD screen that houses a digital tachometer, range, gear position indicator and more.

The motorcycles rival the likes of the Harley-Davidson X440, KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS.