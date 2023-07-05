  • Home
  • News
  • Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Secure 1,500 Bookings

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Secure 1,500 Bookings

The Triumph Speed 400 is currently priced at Rs 2.23 lakh, with pricing for the Scrambler 400 X yet to be announced
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
05-Jul-23 07:22 PM IST
Triumph-Speed-400-and-Scrambler-400-X-Main-Image-1.jpg
Highlights
  • The price of the Speed 400 will be raised to Rs 2.33 lakh after the first 10,000 bookings.
  • The motorcycles have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj.
  • Powered by a 398 cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque.

The newly launched motorcycles from Triumph, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, have cumulatively secured a total of 1,500 bookings in India. The number is most likely to rise rapidly, as the introductory price for the Speed is an ultra-aggressive Rs 2.23 lakh, for the first 10,000 customers, post which it will be hiked to Rs 2.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The brand is yet to release  pricing details for the Scrambler 400 X. Built in collaboration with Bajaj, these are now the most affordable motorcycles to be launched in India by Triumph.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been built in collaboration with Bajaj

 

The motorcycles have been designed at the brand’s Hinckley factory and are built on a steel tubular frame with a bolt-on subframe and a cast aluminium swingarm. Coming to the powertrain, they are equipped with a 398 cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque assist clutch. Feature highlights include ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and a large analogue instrument console with an integrated LCD screen that houses a digital tachometer, range, gear position indicator and more.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.23 Lakh

 

The motorcycles rival the likes of the Harley-Davidson X440, KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

Related Articles
Triumph Speed 400 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed 400 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
7 hours ago
Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.23 Lakh
Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.23 Lakh
11 hours ago
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
11 hours ago
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X: Price Expectation
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X: Price Expectation
1 day ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Triumph Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now