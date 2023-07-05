Triumph Speed 400 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 finally goes on sale in India, with an introductory starting price of Rs. 2.23 lakh, only for the first 10,000 customers. Thereafter, prices will be increased by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2.33 lakh. This has to be one of the biggest pricing surprises in the Indian two-wheeler market in recently memory. The Bajaj-Triumph partnership has thrown a curveball at its rivals, operating in the same segment as the Speed 400. It will be interesting to see how the rival manufacturers respond, particularly, Harley-Davidson, as it just launched the X440, operating in the same segment as the Speed 400.

The 398 cc, four-valve engine on the Speed 400 puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes with a flat torque curve which should aid in offering very good low and mid-range grunt. Both bikes come with a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.

Models Ex-Showroom Prices Triumph Speed 400 Rs. 2.23 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rs. 1.90 lakh to Rs. 2.21 lakh BMW G 310 R Rs. 2.85 lakh KTM 390 Duke Rs. 2.97 lakh Harley-Davidson X440 Rs. 2.29 lakh to Rs. 2.69 lakh Bajaj Dominar 400 Rs. 2.29 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Triumph Speed 400 is just Rs. 2,000 more expensive than the top-spec variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, whose prices start from Rs. 1.90 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.21 lakh. The difference between the two motorcycles is huge, in terms of engine specifications and the equipment on board. In the current scenario, there is no way that the Classic 350 makes more sense over the Speed 400, even with a price of Rs. 2.33 lakh. The Classic 350 gets a 349 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and has a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

BMW G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R is a good motorcycle, there is no doubt about that. But then, the power and torque outputs are lesser than that of the Triumph Speed 400. And the list of features on board the Speed 400 is much longer than what is available on the G 310 R. Also, the G 310 R is Rs. 62,000 more than the Speed 400. It makes 33 bhp at 9,250 rpm along with 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm from its 313 cc motor.

KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is the one which is at par with the Triumph 400, as far as engine specifications and features and electronics are concerned. The KTM 390 Duke gets a 373 cc single-cylinder engine, with power and torque output of 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. But the Duke is also a good Rs. 74,000 more expensive than the Speed 400. That is a significant price difference. But, on paper, we believe the 390 Duke is one of the perfect rivals to the Speed 400.

Harley-Davidson X440

And the other perfect rival to the Triumph Speed 400 is the Harley-Davidson X440, which was launched a couple of days ago. The X440 gets a 440 cc single-cylinder engine which is air/oil-cooled and gets a 2-valve SOHC configuration. It makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a slip and assist clutch. While the torque figures are more or less similar, the Triumph makes approximately 12.5 bhp more but at higher revs too. Also, it is 14.5 kg lighter as well. Prices of the X440 range from Rs. 2.29 lakh to Rs. 2.69 lakh and the top-spec model gets a similar list of features as the Triumph Speed 400 which is a good Rs. 46,000 cheaper.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Lastly, Triumph has actually managed to outshine even the Bajaj Dominar 400, in terms of pricing. The Dominar 400 is about Rs. 6,000 more expensive than the Speed 400. Although it matches the Triumph in specifications. Its 373 cc motor is liquid-cooled and makes 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm. The peak torque output is 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.