Triumph Teasers New 800 cc Motorcycle; Official Unveil On October 22

If you are a Triumph fan, save the date for October 22 as Triumph has released a teaser video on its social media platform for the unveiling of a new motorcycle. The motorcycle will be showcased later at the upcoming 2024 EICMA in November.

The teaser video barely reveals information on the upcoming motorcycle except that it will be powered by an 800 cc mill due to the decal on the fuel tank revealed in the video clip. We think it is most likely to be the Street Triple which is currently powered by a 765 cc inline-triple mill. Expect a minor bump in displacement by increasing the cylinder bore size. In the international market, the Street Triple is currently the lowest displacement motorcycle amongst its rivals.

There also are rumours of the upcoming motorcycle to be the Trident 660 with an 800 cc motor or a replacement to the Tiger 850 Sport with a simpler, accessible with less power making it more manageable compared to the Tiger 900.

Expect the new Triumph to be launched in India sometime next year after its launch in the international markets.