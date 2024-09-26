Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3

If you have been closely following the developments by Triumph Motorcycles, you’d know that the British two-wheeler brand had marked its entry into the world of motocross with the TF250 models. It was only before the brand introduced the 450 cc motocross bikes to take on the big league of 450 MX competition bikes.

On that note, Triumph has dropped a few teaser images on their official Instagram account, partly revealing the bike and giving off some key details about the bike. Firstly, the name TF450 RC, where "RC" could stand for Ricky Carmichael, the motocross legend who might be serving as the bike’s technical advisor. This teased model is likely to be a limited edition version equipped with premium cycle parts. Expect affordable variants to be introduced alongside the limited edition model.

As of now, there are no details available on the technical specifications or engine performance figures. However, one thing is for sure, following its official launch, the TF 450-RC will compete straight up with Ducati's Desmo450 MX, which was unveiled not too long back.

With the global unveil scheduled for October 3, Triumph aims to enter the competitive championships for a year or two, gain learning and insights, and implement them on the motorcycle before making them available in the market.