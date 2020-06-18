Triumph Tiger 900 Launch: What To Expect

The Triumph Tiger 900 is all set to be launched in India on June 19, 2020. Pre-bookings for the Triumph Tiger 900 have already begun in India. Customers can book the motorcycle by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. It has been in coming for a while and would have been launched much earlier but the Coronavirus crisis threw the proverbial spanner in the works. We rode the motorcycle a few months ago and were pleasantly surprised by what the motorcycle had to offer. The new Tiger 900 is a massive leap from the Tiger 800 in terms of performance, feature and one would say design as well. We tell you what you could expect from the new Triumph Tiger 900.

(The handling on the Tiger 900 is a vast improvement over the Tiger 800)

The new Tiger 900 will be launched in three variants in India. These are GT, Rally and Rally Pro. The Tiger 900 will be BS6 compliant as well. The GT range will be road-biased and gets alloy wheels along with less equipment. It will replace the Tiger 800 XR range. Similarly, the Rally and the Rally Pro models are the off-road biased variants and get more equipment as well such as wire-spoked wheels, tubeless tyres and so on. These will replace the Tiger 900 XC range in India.

(The Tiger 900 feels much more manageable on tough terrain and has better punch down the rev range too)

The new-generation Tiger 900 gets an all-new design too. It was never a beautiful motorcycle but now, it looks lean and mean, especially with the slim LED headlamps, narrow waist and the short ADV beak. Thanks to a new frame, the Tiger 900 now weighs 5 kg lesser and the centre of gravity is lower too, having being moved 40 mm forward and 20 mm lower.

(Triumph will launch the Tiger 900 Range with two model ranges - GT, and Rally)

One of the biggest update is to the engine. The motorcycle now gets an 888 cc 3-cylinder engine with a unique 1-3-2 firing order. This results in a meatier exhaust note and offers a strong wave of torque throughout the rev range. The peak torque output has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

We expect the pricing of the Triumph Tiger 900 range to begin at ₹ 12 lakh and go up to ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro is expected to be priced at around ₹ 16 lakh. While Triumph had initially planned for a phase-wise introduction of the three variants, with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, all three variants are expected to be launched together.

